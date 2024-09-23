— Approval based on results from global Phase III FRESCO-2 trial in patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer —

— Fruquintinib already approved in several regions including the United States, Europe and China —

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“ HUTCHMED ”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) today announces that its partner Takeda (TSE:​4502/​NYSE:​TAK) has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (“MHLW”) to manufacture and market FRUZAQLA® (fruquintinib) for previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer (“CRC”). FRUZAQLA® is the first novel targeted therapy in Japan to be approved for metastatic CRC, regardless of biomarker status, in over a decade. CRC is the most prevalent type of cancer in Japan, with an estimated 161,000 new cases and 54,000 deaths in 2023, according to the National Cancer Center’s statistics.1

FRUZAQLA® has been approved for the treatment of advanced or recurrent CRC that is neither curable nor resectable and that has progressed after chemotherapy.

“Takeda has now obtained approval in Japan for FRUZAQLA®, demonstrating the strength of our global data package and the potential of this novel medicine to provide a much-needed treatment option to patients with metastatic CRC,” said Dr Weiguo Su, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of HUTCHMED. “Takeda has been a leader in metastatic CRC treatment in Japan for over a decade and we are confident that it is well placed to bring FRUZAQLA® to patients in Japan.”

Dr. Takayuki Yoshino, Deputy Director of Hospital, Head, Division for the Promotion of Drug and Diagnostic Development, and Chief, Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, National Cancer Center Hospital East, Kashiwa, Japan, added: “The approval of FRUZAQLA® in Japan is significant news for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, who have long needed additional effective treatment options. The global FRESCO-2 study demonstrated the impact that this treatment can have on patients in the clinic. The increasing availability of screening and effective therapies in Japan has been driving patient outcomes in colorectal cancer, and we hope the introduction of FRUZAQLA® will offer new hope to those with the condition.”

The approval by the Japanese MHLW was primarily based on results from the Phase III FRESCO-2 trial conducted in the US, Europe, Japan and Australia. Data from FRESCO-2 were published in The Lancet in June 2023. Takeda has the exclusive worldwide license to further develop, commercialize, and manufacture fruquintinib outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. FRUZAQLA® was approved in the US in November 2023 and in Europe in June 2024.

About CRC

CRC is a cancer that starts in either the colon or rectum. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer/World Health Organization, CRC is the third most prevalent cancer worldwide, associated with more than 1.9 million new cases and 900,000 deaths in 2022. In Japan, CRC was the most common cancer, with an estimated 146,000 new cases and 60,000 deaths, in 2022.2 In Europe, CRC was the second most common cancer in 2022, with approximately 538,000 new cases and 248,000 deaths.2,3 In the US, it is estimated that 153,000 patients will be diagnosed with CRC and 53,000 deaths from the disease will occur in 2024.4 Although early-stage CRC can be surgically resected, metastatic CRC remains an area of high unmet need with poor outcomes and limited treatment options. Some patients with metastatic CRC may benefit from personalized therapeutic strategies based on molecular characteristics; however, most patients have tumors that do not harbor actionable mutations.5,6,7,8,9

About the Phase III FRESCO-2 Trial

FRESCO-2 is a multiregional clinical trial conducted in the US, Europe, Japan and Australia investigating fruquintinib plus best supportive care (“BSC”) versus placebo plus BSC in patients with previously treated metastatic CRC ( NCT04322539 ). FRESCO-2 met all of its primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS), with consistent benefit among patients treated with fruquintinib, regardless of the prior types of therapies they received. Fruquintinib demonstrated a manageable safety profile in FRESCO-2, consistent with previously reported fruquintinib monotherapy studies. Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation occurred in 20% of patients treated with fruquintinib plus BSC versus 21% of those treated with placebo plus BSC. Results from the study were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) in September 2022 and subsequently published in The Lancet in June 2023.10,11

About Takeda and FRUZAQLA®

Takeda has the exclusive worldwide license to further develop, commercialize, and manufacture fruquintinib outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and markets under the brand name FRUZAQLA®. FRUZAQLA® received approval in the US in November 2023, in the EU in June 2024, in Switzerland in August 2024 and in Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom in September 2024. The US approval was based on data from two large, randomized, controlled Phase III trials, the multi-regional FRESCO-2 trial and the FRESCO trial conducted in China, showing consistent benefit among a total of 734 patients treated with fruquintinib. Safety profiles were consistent across trials. Regulatory applications are progressing in many other jurisdictions.

About Fruquintinib Approval in China

Fruquintinib is approved for marketing in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, where it is co-marketed by HUTCHMED and Eli Lilly and Company under the brand name ELUNATE®. It was included in the China National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in January 2020. The approvals were based on data from the FRESCO study, a Phase III pivotal registration trial of fruquintinib in 416 patients with metastatic colorectal cancer in China, which were published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, JAMA. Since its launch in China, over 100,000 patients with colorectal cancer have been treated with fruquintinib.

About Fruquintinib

Fruquintinib is a selective oral inhibitor of all three VEGF receptors (VEGFR-1, -2 and -3). VEGFR inhibitors play a pivotal role in inhibiting tumor angiogenesis. Fruquintinib was designed to have enhanced selectivity that limits off-target kinase activity, allowing for drug exposure that achieves sustained target inhibition and flexibility for potential use as part of a combination therapy. Fruquintinib has demonstrated a manageable safety profile and is being investigated in combinations with other anti-cancer therapies.

JAPAN IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Please consult the FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib) Japan package insert (J-PI) before prescribing.

WARNING: FRUZAQLA should be administered only to patients for whom the use of FRUZAQLA is considered appropriate under the supervision of a physician with sufficient knowledge of and experience in cancer chemotherapy at a medical institution where adequate emergency care can be provided. Prior to treatment initiation, the efficacy and risks should be fully explained to the patient and/or his/her family and informed consent should be obtained; Severe gastrointestinal hemorrhage, including fatal cases, has been reported. Patients should be carefully monitored, and if any abnormalities are observed, administration of FRUZAQLA should be withheld and appropriate measures should be taken. If severe hemorrhage occurs, FRUZAQLA should not be re-administered; Gastrointestinal perforation has been reported with some fatal cases. Patients should be carefully monitored, and if any abnormalities are observed, administration of FRUZAQLA should be withheld and appropriate measures should be taken. If gastrointestinal perforation occurs, FRUZAQLA should not be re-administered.