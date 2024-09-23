VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

HYAS Infosec is thrilled to announce its recognition as the Best Threat Intelligence Technology winner at the prestigious 2024 SC Awards. This award underscores HYAS Infosec’s unwavering commitment to innovation, leadership, and excellence in the cybersecurity industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919555004/en/

Now in its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize top-performing solutions, organizations, and individuals for outstanding contributions to information security. With 33 categories this year, the awards celebrated both established leaders and emerging disruptors across the cybersecurity landscape.

The HYAS Insight threat intelligence solution stood out in a highly competitive category, showcasing its ability to address the evolving threat landscape through unparalleled infrastructure intelligence. The solution focuses on “VRA,” or Verdicts, Related Infrastructure, and Actor Attribution, which enables clients to be proactive against fraud and other threats they face. The win emphasizes HYAS Infosec’s dedication to providing practical, actionable solutions for efficient business outcomes that address today’s most complicated and complex cyber issues.

"With HYAS Insight, organizations gain the critical ability to connect the dots between adversary infrastructure, malicious activity, malware associations, and C2 communications. This enables them to build accurate threat actor profiles, disrupt active threats, and anticipate future attacks with confidence," said David Ratner, CEO of HYAS Infosec. "This recognition affirms our commitment to continuously evolving our solutions in anticipation of tomorrow’s technology."

“These award recipients represent the pinnacle of achievement within the cybersecurity community,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “They have proven their ability to adapt to the industry's most pressing challenges with forward-thinking solutions, driving progress in securing the digital world.”

The SC Awards, hosted by SC Media, are judged by a panel of independent experts. Winners are selected based on their impact on cybersecurity, their capacity for innovation, and their effectiveness in addressing key industry challenges.

Throughout September, the SC Media editorial team will spotlight HYAS Infosec with exclusive interviews, video discussions, and a featured profile on the SC Media website, as well as promotion across LinkedIn and Twitter. To see the full list of this year’s SC Awards winners, visit the SC Awards page: https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards.

About HYAS Infosec

HYAS Infosec is a leading provider of threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions designed to protect organizations from advanced cyber threats. By leveraging unrivaled adversary infrastructure and domain expertise, HYAS Infosec helps its clients and partners take a proactive stance against emerging threats and secure their most critical assets. For more information, please visit HYAS.com.