CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) continues the strategic expansion of luxury and lifestyle hotels with a significant development pipeline of more than 20 recent and planned openings across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean through 2025. This planned growth will expand Hyatt’s brand footprint in several new regional markets, allowing Hyatt to care for guests and World of Hyatt members in more places and on more stay occasions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923282399/en/
Andaz Miami Beach Elevate Pool Deck Event Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)
Since 2017, Hyatt has doubled its number of luxury rooms, tripled its number of resort rooms, and quintupled its number of lifestyle rooms globally. This growth establishes Hyatt as the fastest-growing luxury portfolio with the largest number of luxury-branded rooms in resort locations worldwide and underscores Hyatt’s position as the premier hotel brand for high-end travelers seeking rich and experiential luxury, resort and lifestyle stays. Hyatt found in its recent Mid-Year 2024 Consumer Sentiment and Travel Expectations Report that 88% of consumers are showing a steady intent to travel for leisure.
“We are engaged with our guests and World of Hyatt members and taking in their feedback helps us strengthen our understanding of the key markets and leisure experiences that resonate with and excite them the most,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, vice president and global brand leader for Hyatt's luxury and lifestyle brands. “From Deer Valley to Miami to Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, our luxury and lifestyle brands’ expansion in new and key markets is driven by our desire to offer travelers more opportunities to explore the unique communities our hotels are a part of and the chance to embark on incredible experiences with Hyatt.”
Looking ahead, Hyatt will offer guests more iconic lifestyle brands and experiences through the planned acquisition of lifestyle pioneer Standard International. Enhancing its position as a leading lifestyle hospitality leader, Hyatt will launch a new dedicated lifestyle group that will include The Standard and Bunkhouse Hotels brands, as well as many of its world-class restaurant and nightlife affiliates (The Boom Boom Room, The Standard Grill, Le Bain, and more). Following the transaction’s close, Hyatt is planning to welcome Standard International properties into World of Hyatt, bringing even more celebrated lifestyle options to its 48 million loyalty members.
Newly Opened and Coming Soon
Hyatt plans to add several new hotels across prime leisure markets in Americas in 2024, from the first Andaz hotel in Florida and the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in Costa Rica, to the first Grand Hyatt properties in Arizona and Utah. Recent and upcoming 2024 openings and renovations include:
Strategic Growth in 2025
In 2025, Hyatt plans to introduce several luxury and lifestyle brands in key markets across the Americas region, including the first Park Hyatt and Dream Hotels properties in Mexico, the first Hyatt Centric brand in Puerto Rico, and the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Grand Cayman. New openings planned for 2025 include:
“Hyatt resorts across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America – including our Inclusive Collection properties – are experiencing significant momentum as we look to close out 2024 and kick off 2025. This progress reflects the power of our brands and Hyatt’s commitment to delivering inimitable experiences for our valued guests and members,” said Melanie Benozich, associate vice president, marketing & global branding, Hyatt Inclusive Collection. “As we grow our Inclusive Collection footprint into exciting new resort destinations like Aruba and St. Lucia, we remain committed to offering personalized hospitality through exceptional service, immersive dining and more.”
World of Hyatt: A Game-Changing Loyalty Program
Grounded in its purpose of care, the Hyatt portfolio’s captivating and awe-inspiring hotels and resorts inspire travelers to be more present while exploring some of the most coveted destinations around the globe. With a vibrant and ever-evolving portfolio, one way Hyatt continues to meet travelers where they are is through World of Hyatt’s reimagined program benefits, offering even more flexibility and choices for members designed to present more awards and choices at more milestones.
World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points at a collection of more than 700 boutique and luxury hotels and villas around the globe with Mr & Mrs Smith as well as 13 outdoor resorts through the strategic alliance with Under Canvas, the leader in upscale outdoor hospitality. World of Hyatt members are enthusiastic to unlock benefits and distinct experiences at these awe-inspiring properties.
Hyatt delivers distinctive experiences designed to support guests and members pursuit of healthy, happy and fulfilled lives. This comes to life with first-of-its-kind collaborations with Peloton, Headspace, MasterClass, and Future. Designed to support holistic guest and group wellbeing, Hyatt also inspires discovery and promotes rejuvenation though the World of Hyatt FIND Experiences platform. Now offering over 600 global experiences, FIND experiences that give guests the opportunity to explore the culture and the arts, inspire discovery and promote rejuvenation, all with the guests and member’s wellbeing in mind. Current experiences at luxury and lifestyle hotels include making melodic masterpieces with Songwriters in the Round at Grand Hyatt Nashville, exploring ancient Mayan traditions on a Guided Path to Inner Harmony at Andaz Mayakoba or family-friendly activities like Creative Oysters at Wild Dunes Resort.
For more information or to book a stay, please visit hyatt.com.
The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923282399/en/
CONTACT: Meredith Beyer
Meredith.Beyer@hyatt.com
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS LATIN AMERICA UNITED STATES SOUTH AMERICA NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER TRAVEL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL VACATION RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/23/2024 09:30 AM/DISC: 09/23/2024 09:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923282399/en