CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) continues the strategic expansion of luxury and lifestyle hotels with a significant development pipeline of more than 20 recent and planned openings across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean through 2025. This planned growth will expand Hyatt’s brand footprint in several new regional markets, allowing Hyatt to care for guests and World of Hyatt members in more places and on more stay occasions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923282399/en/

Andaz Miami Beach Elevate Pool Deck Event Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2017, Hyatt has doubled its number of luxury rooms, tripled its number of resort rooms, and quintupled its number of lifestyle rooms globally. This growth establishes Hyatt as the fastest-growing luxury portfolio with the largest number of luxury-branded rooms in resort locations worldwide and underscores Hyatt’s position as the premier hotel brand for high-end travelers seeking rich and experiential luxury, resort and lifestyle stays. Hyatt found in its recent Mid-Year 2024 Consumer Sentiment and Travel Expectations Report that 88% of consumers are showing a steady intent to travel for leisure.

“We are engaged with our guests and World of Hyatt members and taking in their feedback helps us strengthen our understanding of the key markets and leisure experiences that resonate with and excite them the most,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, vice president and global brand leader for Hyatt's luxury and lifestyle brands. “From Deer Valley to Miami to Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, our luxury and lifestyle brands’ expansion in new and key markets is driven by our desire to offer travelers more opportunities to explore the unique communities our hotels are a part of and the chance to embark on incredible experiences with Hyatt.”

Looking ahead, Hyatt will offer guests more iconic lifestyle brands and experiences through the planned acquisition of lifestyle pioneer Standard International. Enhancing its position as a leading lifestyle hospitality leader, Hyatt will launch a new dedicated lifestyle group that will include The Standard and Bunkhouse Hotels brands, as well as many of its world-class restaurant and nightlife affiliates (The Boom Boom Room, The Standard Grill, Le Bain, and more). Following the transaction’s close, Hyatt is planning to welcome Standard International properties into World of Hyatt, bringing even more celebrated lifestyle options to its 48 million loyalty members.

Newly Opened and Coming Soon

Hyatt plans to add several new hotels across prime leisure markets in Americas in 2024, from the first Andaz hotel in Florida and the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in Costa Rica, to the first Grand Hyatt properties in Arizona and Utah. Recent and upcoming 2024 openings and renovations include:

The Legend Paracas Resort ( joined the Destination by Hyatt brand on June 18, 2024) located on the coast of Peru, about three hours south of Lima, the 124-room resort is nestled between the Paracas Nature Reserve and the Pacific Ocean, offering panoramic views of the Paracas Bay and desert hills.

Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas (opened September 9, 2024) rebranded from Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa in California after an extensive $64 million renovation including transformed 531 accommodations, including 39 spacious suites which have completed, while 43 one- and two-bedroom private villas, are set to debut by November 2024. The rebrand ushers in a new era of luxury for the iconic desert resort with an expanded lobby experience, refreshed meeting and event spaces, two new dining concepts and a reimagined pool complex with extended cabana offerings.

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica (opened September 18, 2024) marks the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand’s sixth hotel in California and Hyatt’s 101st hotel in the Golden State, with 315 guest rooms. The hotel will undergo a design enhancement this fall.

Thompson Palm Springs (expected to open September 30, 2024) debuted with a collection of nearly all of its 168 bungalow-inspired guest rooms and suites in the heart of the city’s design district. The new lifestyle hotel features spirited dining concept, Lola Rose Grand Mezze and the first tasting room from HALL Napa Valley.

Hyatt Centric San José Escazú (expected to open in October 2024) will mark the Hyatt Centric brand’s first hotel in Costa Rica and serve as a homebase to explore San Jose, the country’s capital, and largest city. Located in Plaza Tempo, the hotel will feature 161 guest rooms and suites with artwork crafted by local Costa Rican artists.

Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo (expected to open in October 2024) will be the first Hyatt branded hotel in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Located in the city's central area within the thriving Ensanche Piantini neighborhood, the 130-room hotel will offer a rooftop bar, coffee shop, signature restaurant and lobby bar.

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort (expected to rebrand in October 2024) will be the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Arizona after undergoing a $115 million renovation inclusive of 496 updated accommodations, including 18 luxury Casitas, six elevated dining experiences, expanded pool and cabana offerings, a refreshed spa and more group meeting space capabilities to transform and rebrand from Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch.

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley (expected to open in November 2024) will mark the debut of the Grand Hyatt brand in Utah and will feature 436 luxury accommodations, multiple food & beverage experiences and one of the largest mountainside event facilities in all the U.S. that’s perfect for all seasons. The hotel is positioned with direct access to both Deer Valley’s existing and expanded ski terrain as well as the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Andaz Miami Beach (expected to open December 2024) has been transformed from The Confidante Miami Beach to the first Andaz hotel in Florida. This hotel features an industry-first, ocean-view check-in experience, 287 rooms, 64 suites, two reimagined pools and a historic beach house. The property will weave the rich cultural tapestry of the locale into every aspect of the resort, offering a dynamic mix of Miami-inspired programming and exclusive partnerships, including highly anticipated collaborations with the world-renowned José Andrés Group.

Maison Métier (expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in 2024) is a 67-room private luxury guesthouse serving as a luxury oasis in the heart of New Orleans, thoughtfully preserved in its architectural integrity from 1908 and will embody the story of a bygone era.

Strategic Growth in 2025

In 2025, Hyatt plans to introduce several luxury and lifestyle brands in key markets across the Americas region, including the first Park Hyatt and Dream Hotels properties in Mexico, the first Hyatt Centric brand in Puerto Rico, and the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Grand Cayman. New openings planned for 2025 include:

“Hyatt resorts across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America – including our Inclusive Collection properties – are experiencing significant momentum as we look to close out 2024 and kick off 2025. This progress reflects the power of our brands and Hyatt’s commitment to delivering inimitable experiences for our valued guests and members,” said Melanie Benozich, associate vice president, marketing & global branding, Hyatt Inclusive Collection. “As we grow our Inclusive Collection footprint into exciting new resort destinations like Aruba and St. Lucia, we remain committed to offering personalized hospitality through exceptional service, immersive dining and more.”

World of Hyatt: A Game-Changing Loyalty Program

Grounded in its purpose of care, the Hyatt portfolio’s captivating and awe-inspiring hotels and resorts inspire travelers to be more present while exploring some of the most coveted destinations around the globe. With a vibrant and ever-evolving portfolio, one way Hyatt continues to meet travelers where they are is through World of Hyatt’s reimagined program benefits, offering even more flexibility and choices for members designed to present more awards and choices at more milestones.