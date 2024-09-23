NEW YORK & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that it has launched a new suite of climate risk municipal indices, using the ICE Climate Risk Score, aimed at tracking the performance of securities selected based on exposure to acute climate risks.

The new suite of climate risk municipal indices is a collaboration between ICE’s Climate and Index teams. The indices, using ICE Climate Risk data, track the performance of securities issued by obligors with different projected vulnerability to a range of climate risks, including hurricanes, wildfires and floods.

The new index family includes:

ICE US High Physical Climate Risk Municipal Index (MUNIHICR)

ICE US Low Physical Climate Risk Municipal Index (MUNILOCR)

ICE US High Physical Wildfire Risk Municipal Index (MUNIWFCR)

ICE US High Physical Flood Risk Municipal Index (MUNIFLCR)

ICE US High Physical Hurricane Risk Municipal Index (MUNIHRCR)

“ICE indices have helped market participants capture exposure to some of the most dynamic trends that shape the global economy, and climate risk has increasingly become an important factor in the investment decision-making process,” said Preston Peacock, Head of ICE Data Indices, administrator of the new indices. “This new suite of climate indices will be an effective tool to track advancements in the repricing of climate risk in bond markets for researchers and investors.”

The ICE Climate Risk Score serves as a singular assessment, ranging from 0.0 to 5.0, amalgamating all the ICE Sustainable Finance Platform's climate hazard models. It provides a comprehensive, relative measure of estimated total property risk stemming from physical climate hazards for a specific location, or a collection of locations related to the obligor.

“ICE research shows that, despite accelerating economic damages from severe weather, physical climate risk is not yet being priced into municipal bonds," said Evan Kodra, Head of Climate R&D at ICE. "That lack of pricing signal could obscure the true risk and perpetuate complacency around climate in the market. We are pleased to assist in the launch of new indices that can help address this, giving investors a consistent pulse on the climate-yield relationship and a benchmark for managing portfolio risk.”

These new climate risk municipal indices join ICE’s fixed income index offering, which includes approximately 6,000 standard indices tracking more than $100 trillion in debt spanning the global bond markets, with debt represented across 51 currencies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/index-solutions/fixed-income-indices

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

The indices referenced herein are administered by ICE Data Indices, LLC. Additional important information regarding the indices (including methodology, limitations, and disclaimers) is available at indices.ice.com. Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP