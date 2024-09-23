ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Boise ID
628 PM MDT Tue Sep 17 2024
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including a portion of the
following county, Owyhee.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Also, the Sugar Fire burn scar is within the warning area, and may
produce debris flows.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. The heaviest rain has just
moved out of the area, but light rain continues and flooding
may take time to develop, so the advisory remains in effect.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Big Horse Basin Gap and Chalk Hills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
