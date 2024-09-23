ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. The heaviest rain has just

moved out of the area, but light rain continues and flooding

may take time to develop, so the advisory remains in effect.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Big Horse Basin Gap and Chalk Hills.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather