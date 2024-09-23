ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

443 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SHOSHONE COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BONNER...WEST CENTRAL

BENEWAH...WESTERN KOOTENAI...NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...NORTHEASTERN