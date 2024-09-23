ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Spokane WA
443 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SHOSHONE COUNTY
IS CANCELLED...
The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of
the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BONNER...WEST CENTRAL
BENEWAH...WESTERN KOOTENAI...NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...NORTHEASTERN
WHITMAN...EASTERN LINCOLN...SOUTHEASTERN STEVENS...SPOKANE AND
SOUTHEASTERN PEND OREILLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT...
The dust storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the
warned area. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to
expire.
...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR WESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ
PERCE...SOUTHWESTERN BENEWAH...NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD...EASTERN
WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...
The dust storm which prompted the warning has exited the area.
Therefore, the dust storm warning has been allowed to expire.
