Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

443 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SHOSHONE COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BONNER...WEST CENTRAL

BENEWAH...WESTERN KOOTENAI...NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...NORTHEASTERN

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

WHITMAN...EASTERN LINCOLN...SOUTHEASTERN STEVENS...SPOKANE AND

SOUTHEASTERN PEND OREILLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT...

The dust storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the

warned area. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to

expire.

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR WESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ

PERCE...SOUTHWESTERN BENEWAH...NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD...EASTERN

WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The dust storm which prompted the warning has exited the area.

Therefore, the dust storm warning has been allowed to expire.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather


