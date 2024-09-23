KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Igloo, the world’s leading cooler brand, proudly announces the continuation of its long-standing partnership with the National Football League (NFL). Since kicking off in August 2021, the officially licensed product collaboration has grown to include an expanded lineup of NFL team-branded Playmate® coolers, softside cooler bags, stainless steel drinkware and ice blocks — with brand-new NFL collections set to launch this 2024-25 season — all designed to unite fans under Igloo’s new "Together with NFL" campaign.

“As two trusted legacy brands, our partnership with the NFL goes much deeper than simply placing logos on products. Ever since releasing our first NFL Playmate lineup for the 2021-22 football season, we’ve been consistently designing unique, team-themed coolers and drinkware that resonate with fans and enhance their game-day experiences," said Josh Militello, President of Igloo/Dometic Mobile Cooling at Dometic. "This wide-ranging NFL product collection truly celebrates our shared values of gathering your favorite people to play together, chill together and celebrate together — whether you're tailgating at the field or cheering from home."

“Tailgate season is in full swing, and we are thrilled to commemorate the occasion by expanding our licensing partnership with Igloo, offering fans the must-have essentials to celebrate together,” said Ryan Samuelson, VP of Consumer Products at the NFL. “We hope fans embrace the new styles and products designed to enhance the gameday experience.”

An Expanded Lineup for 2024-25

Igloo is entering its fourth season of NFL partnership with a growing collection featuring an exciting mix of tried-and-true coolers, new products and team-expansions within previously released styles; each one emphasizing both authenticity and unique design — from the incorporation of team colors and logos to specially woven carry straps and throwback graphics that pay tribute to teams’ historic marks. Each NFL x Igloo cooler and drinkware item reflects the iconic elements of NFL team uniforms and tailgate culture, with products like vacuum-insulated stainless steel can tumblers and mugs featuring full-color 3D-textured 360-degree graphics and a custom-shaped NFL Shield Ice Block 2-Pack.

Notably, this year marks Igloo’s first product assortment specifically designed to attract a wider range of fans. Available now, the all-new NFL 32 Oz Leopard Flip ‘n’ Sip Travel Mug collection incorporates a sophisticated glossy tonal leopard print in team colors. Additionally, in November, Igloo will launch the new NFL Neon collection featuring all-black Little Playmate coolers, KoolTunes® and 20 Oz Flip ‘n’ Sip Tumblers with bright neon accent graphics; this initial launch will focus on five fan-favorite teams.

The entire NFL lineup — including Playmates, KoolTunes coolers with Bluetooth speakers, lunch bags, totes, can tumblers, mugs and more — ranges from $9.99 to $174.99.

A Legacy of Togetherness

Since the partnership began, Igloo and the NFL have focused on gathering friends and families to enjoy their favorite sport — whether that’s playing football, watching it or celebrating their teams — together. Igloo’s “Together with NFL” campaign is a commitment to designing products that elevate how football fans connect with and experience the love of the game from season to season.

“For over a decade, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most respected leaders at the NFL headquarters and club offices. The NFL is one of the most competitive and coveted licensing partnerships in professional sports, and for the fourth consecutive year, Igloo and the NFL — America’s favorite cooler brand and sport — are proudly uniting communities with creativity and energy," said Kate Sytkowski, Senior Category Manager ­of Sports Partnerships at Igloo.

Where to Buy

Igloo’s entire NFL product assortment is available (while supplies last) at igloocoolers.com/nfl and select products are available at NFLShop.com, Academy Sports, Meijer and regional grocery chains.

