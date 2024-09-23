INE Security Releases Insights to Measure Cyber Training ROI

Cary, NC, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a leader in cybersecurity training, is releasing insights into how to measure the return on investment (ROI) of training programs through comprehensive cyber training programs. Amid escalating cyber threats, investing in robust training is not merely protective but also offers considerable financial benefits.

"Threats are growing increasingly sophisticated, and overlooking cybersecurity training can lead to significant financial and operational risks. We have seen the devastating effects of this over and over again" said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "It's essential for businesses to view cybersecurity training not just as a line item but as a crucial investment in their future stability and success."

Key Insights:

ROI Calculation: The ROI of cybersecurity training extends beyond cyber risk management and mitigation, significantly reducing potential losses related to data theft, operational disruptions, and compliance penalties. This includes tangible savings from prevented incidents and intangible benefits like avoiding reputational damage​ ROI extends beyond security to talent recruitment and retention. Companies with internal mobility opportunities such as robust training retain employees for an average of 5.4 years, nearly twice as long as companies lacking these programs. In addition, an IBM study showed employees are 42% more likely to stay with an organization if they receive training that improves their skills.

Compliance and Regulation: LinkedIn users responding to an online survey by INE Security , a leading global cybersecurity training and certification provider, recently ranked PCI-DSS (Finance) as the most challenging compliance standards to comply with (37%), followed by NIST (Government - 24%), HIPAA (Healthcare - 22%), and GDPR (General - 16%) Training aids in compliance with regulatory requirements, reducing legal risks and potential hefty fines from non-compliance​. A combination of Comprehensive Training Programs that include training modules tailored to specific regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and other compliance standards, and Continuous Learning opportunities to keep staff updated on the latest regulatory changes and requirements are essential best practices.

Financial Impact: A number of recent studies, including a 2024 report by IBM , highlight the skyrocketing cost of cyber incidents, with the average data breach reaching $4.88 million, marking a 10% increase over the prior year. This underlines the critical financial benefits of comprehensive cybersecurity training in reducing these costs​ Lending credence to the impact of a well-trained staff, that same report showed a majority of the organizations breached were short-staffed and inexperienced in cybersecurity. Those organizations spent an average of 1.75 million dollars MORE per breach.



Operational Benefits of Effective Cybersecurity Training:

Effective training programs empower employees with the knowledge to recognize and thwart cyber threats, thereby minimizing human error—one of the leading causes of security breaches. Real-world simulation training and scenario-based cyber ranges bridge the gap between theory and practice, significantly boosting skill application and readiness.