INE Security Releases Insights to Measure Cyber Training ROI

Cary, NC, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a leader in cybersecurity training, is releasing insights into how to measure the return on investment (ROI) of training programs through comprehensive cyber training programs. Amid escalating cyber threats, investing in robust training is not merely protective but also offers considerable financial benefits.
"Threats are growing increasingly sophisticated, and overlooking cybersecurity training can lead to significant financial and operational risks. We have seen the devastating effects of this over and over again" said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "It's essential for businesses to view cybersecurity training not just as a line item but as a crucial investment in their future stability and success."
Key Insights:
Operational Benefits of Effective Cybersecurity Training:
Effective training programs empower employees with the knowledge to recognize and thwart cyber threats, thereby minimizing human error—one of the leading causes of security breaches. Real-world simulation training and scenario-based cyber ranges bridge the gap between theory and practice, significantly boosting skill application and readiness.
Future Outlook:
As cyber threats continue to evolve, the need for proactive and comprehensive training programs becomes more critical. INE Security is committed to staying ahead of the curve, continuously updating and expanding its training offerings to meet the changing landscape of cyber threats. This commitment ensures that clients receive the most current and effective training possible.
About INE Security:
INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.
