Ingenovis Health, a leading healthcare talent provider, announced the promotion of Catherine Pearson to President of Springboard, Fastaff and HealthCare Support. In her new role, Pearson will lead all aspects for three leading workforce solution brands within the Ingenovis Health portfolio. She will maximize the cross-brand capabilities to accelerate delivery of exceptional talent opportunities for clinicians and client workforce solutions to healthcare systems nationwide.

Catherine Pearson has been named as President of Springboard, Fastaff Travel Nursing and HealthCare Support (Photo: Business Wire)

"Ingenovis Health is dedicated to fostering leaders who drive innovation and excellence in healthcare talent solutions," stated Laurie Reichert, Chief Operating Officer of Ingenovis Health. "Catherine's experience in operational performance and her visionary approach make her the ideal leader to spearhead growth, optimize clinician and client opportunities, and drive technological advancement across Springboard, Fastaff and HealthCare Support. Her leadership will be instrumental in achieving our strategic goals and reinforcing our commitment to providing top-tier healthcare talent."

Pearson has been a driving force within Springboard Health. Her expertise in sourcing seasoned cardiovascular nurses and technologists has been pivotal in supporting hospitals nationwide. Before joining Springboard Health, Pearson served as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer for SimonMed, where she optimized corporate structure and workflow.

"I am thrilled to take on this role at such a critical time in the healthcare workforce industry," said Pearson. "It's an honor to lead Springboard, Fastaff and HealthCare Support, and I look forward to advancing our mission of delivering exceptional healthcare talent. We will focus on innovation, efficiency and support for our travelers and clients."

Under Pearson's leadership, Springboard, Fastaff and HealthCare Support will continue to leverage leading-edge technology and innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of healthcare systems. These companies are renowned for their expertise in delivering highly skilled professionals in cardiovascular care, rapid response and specialized travel nursing, and allied health, ensuring clients receive high-quality talent to provide care for those in need.

To learn more about Ingenovis Health and its family of brands, visit ingenovishealth.com.

About Ingenovis Health