NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InstaNatural, one of the original beauty brands on Amazon with more than 50K 5-star reviews, is expanding its popular Vitamin C-infused skincare line to include new broad spectrum SPF products that help to protect skin from UV rays while also nourishing skin with its proprietary C Botanical blend. The new InstaNatural SPF line includes three key products: a spray, lotion and setting spray with antioxidant-rich extracts like Aloe Vera, Rosemary and Vitamin C, which help calm redness and neutralize free radicals caused by UV exposure.

"Our loyal fan base has been asking for an SPF line and we answered by creating products that not only will help protect skin from UVA and UVB rays but also live up to the quality that customers expect from InstaNatural,” said Brandon Idomoto, brand manager at InstaNatural. “Our new line of broad spectrum SPF products have all the ingredients and benefits our InstaNatural customers have come to love and now we are combining the unique power of Vitamin C and SPF to help protect the skin against skin damage, fine lines, wrinkles, and skin discoloration.”

Using skincare products with broad-spectrum SPF shouldn’t be limited to the warmer months, protecting skin from the sun’s harmful UVB rays should be a year-round part of your skincare routine. In fact, the Skin Cancer Foundation says that everyone over 6 months of age should use sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, and reapply every two hours regardless of the SPF. The easy-to-apply InstaNatural broad spectrum SPF line makes adding sun protection into a daily regimen simple.

“We have everything you need to protect your face and body including sprays and a lotion that can be used for applications and touch-ups,” said Idomoto.

The three new products include: