Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Blue Chip Insurance, Expands Presence in New Mexico

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, proudly announces the acquisition of Blue Chip Insurance, a well-established agency with deep roots in the Santa Fe, New Mexico community. This strategic acquisition enhances Inszone’s footprint in the Southwest, enabling the company to provide its renowned personalized service and diverse insurance solutions to an even broader client base.

The history of Blue Chip Insurance dates back to 1928 when R.C. McBride founded the agency as part of the Farmers Insurance Group, shortly after moving to Santa Fe from Pennsylvania. In 1952, McBride transitioned to an independent agency format, integrating it with a real estate operation. Paul D. Winter acquired the agency in 1966, leading to several transformations and mergers that culminated in the establishment of Winter Insurance Agency in 1973. The agency was subsequently sold to Blue Chip Insurance Agency, Inc., in 1974.

Jay Winter, who joined Blue Chip Insurance in 1982, acquired the agency from Paul D. Winter in 2012, alongside Jane Winter. Under their leadership, Blue Chip Insurance has maintained a tradition of excellence and personalized client service, continuing to grow and adapt to the evolving needs of the community.

“We are excited to welcome Blue Chip Insurance into the Inszone family,” stated Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “Jay and Jane Winter have built an outstanding agency, deeply rooted in the Santa Fe community, with a strong commitment to client service. We are honored to carry forward their legacy and integrate Blue Chip Insurance’s operations with Inszone’s extensive resources and support.”

The acquisition of Blue Chip Insurance allows Inszone to expand its offerings and bring enhanced support and a broader range of insurance carriers to the clients of Blue Chip Insurance. This ensures that clients will continue to receive the personalized and comprehensive insurance solutions they have come to expect, while also benefiting from Inszone’s national presence and expertise.

As Inszone Insurance Services looks ahead, the company anticipates making further announcements of key acquisitions in the coming months.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With 67 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visitwww.inszoneinsurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919494702/en/

CONTACT: Inszone Insurance

Chris Walters – CEO

714-619-5620

cwalters@inszoneins.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEW MEXICO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Inszone Insurance Services

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 01:00 PM/DISC: 09/19/2024 12:59 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919494702/en

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
