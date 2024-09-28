Sections
September 24, 2024

Inszone Insurance Services Announces Acquisition of Huntington Pacific Insurance Agency

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Inszone Insurance Services, a leading national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Huntington Pacific Insurance Agency, a trusted and reputable agency serving clients with dedication and excellence since 1981.

Founded by Don Heberden, Huntington Pacific Insurance Agency began as a venture of passion and commitment. After working for various other entities in the insurance industry, Don set out on his own to create an agency that would stand out for its personalized service and professional integrity. Over the years, his vision and dedication built a solid foundation, which was further strengthened when his children, Mark Heberden and Robin Hatfield, joined the agency.

Following in their father's footsteps, Mark and Robin took the reins, continuing the legacy of high-quality service and client-centric insurance solutions. Huntington Pacific Insurance Agency's staff consists of devoted, professional, independent insurance agents who are committed to offering a wide range of high-quality insurance services.

“We are happy to welcome Huntington Pacific Insurance Agency to the Inszone team,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “The legacy built by Don that has been carried forward by Mark and Robin, is a testament to their dedication to providing exceptional service and comprehensive insurance solutions. With this acquisition, we are excited to expand our reach and offer even more resources and support to the clients of Huntington Pacific Insurance Agency.”

This strategic acquisition allows Inszone Insurance Services to continue its mission of providing outstanding insurance solutions while maintaining a strong local presence. Clients of Huntington Pacific Insurance Agency will benefit from Inszone’s extensive network of carriers, enhanced back-office support, and a team of specialists dedicated to delivering exceptional service.

As Inszone Insurance Services looks ahead, the company anticipates making further announcements of key acquisitions in the coming months, continuing its growth and commitment to serving communities across the nation.

Optimum Performance Solutions, LLC was the exclusive and strategic advisor to Huntington Pacific Insurance Agency for the transaction.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With 68 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visitwww.inszoneinsurance.com.

