The Dawn ducklings are waddling off the bottle and right into Jennifer Hudson’s kitchen. The Dawn ducklings are icons of Dawn’s tough, yet gentle, grease-fighting power –hatched from wildlife rescue experts’ discovery that Dawn®, America’s #1 Dish Brand, effectively removed every drop of oil from vulnerable wildlife. It became the only brand they trust. After proudly nesting on Dawn’s bottles for decades, the ducklings are fluffing their feathers and stepping into the spotlight. They are starring in Dawn’s newest TV commercial and, in a video released today, are teaming up with Hudson, acclaimed actress and singer, popular talk-show host, and wildlife lover, to share how the brand helps save birds in the wild and eliminates grease quickly to cut time at the sink.

“As a busy working mom, I trust Dawn because it's important for my cleanup to be as fast and easy as possible,” Hudson said. “The Dawn ducklings sat by my sink for years, so I was very excited to welcome them into my home and support their wildlife-saving efforts.”

The ducklings remind people that if Dawn can effectively clean every drop of oil off delicate feathers, it can easily handle any family’s dirtiest dishes. That’s why Hudson is partnering with the Dawn ducklings to share a feather-ruffling offer to help save money and wildlife. For a limited time, shoppers and wildlife lovers can visit www.dawnducks.com to download $1 coupon off Dawn Platinum EZ-Squeeze and Dawn will donate $1 to the International Bird Rescue, up to $100,000 i.

For more than 45 years, International Bird Rescue, the world’s leading authority on bird rescue and rehabilitation, has only trusted Dawn to clean and help save wildlife impacted by oil spills. International Bird Rescue’s experts independently discovered Dawn safely removed every drop of grease from delicate feathers, more gently and effectively than any other cleansers.

“Dawn is a literal lifesaver,” said JD Bergeron, Chief Executive Officer, International Bird Rescue. “A single drop of oil can be deadly to wild birds, which is why we rely on Dawn to get the job done and help save wildlife, like the iconic ducklings you see on the Dawn bottle.”

“The ducklings have long been powerful symbols of Dawn’s status as the better grease-getter,” said Guerin McClure, Senior Vice President, P&G North America Home Care. “We are excited to watch them spread their wings and share their story with a new generation.”

Dawn EZ-Squeeze is available at grocery, mass stores nationwide in a variety of sizes starting at $2.94 MSRP, pricing at the sole discretion of the retailer. For more information on Dawn, International Bird Rescue, and their shared commitment to helping save wildlife, visit www.dawn-dish.com/en-us/dawn-saves-wildlife.

i Purchase of Dawn Platinum does not increase the amount of the donation.

Dawn, North America's #1 dish soap brand* and a 2022 Fast Company "Brands That Matter" honoree, has been helping people clean since 1972. While most people know Dawn as the dish soap that best cuts grease in the sink, it's also the ultimate secret weapon for cleaning greasy messes throughout the home and has been trusted by wildlife rescue experts to help clean birds and marine mammals impacted by oil pollution for more than 45 years. For more information about the Dawn family of products, including Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray and Dawn EZ-Squeeze™, and the brand's efforts to help save wildlife visit www.dawn-dish.com. *​​ Based on Sales. Nielsen Syndicated LDL Category Total US xAOC $ and Unit Sales past 52 weeks as of July 20, 2024.

