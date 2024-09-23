HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”) announced today that the Deltacel-01 Safety Monitoring Committee (SMC) has unanimously voted in favor of proceeding with the expansion phase of the Deltacel-01 clinical trial. This trial is evaluating Deltacel ™ (KB-GDT-01), the Company’s allogeneic, off-the-shelf, Gamma Delta T-cell (GDT) therapy, in patients with stage 4 metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed to respond to standard therapies.

This recommendation by the SMC follows a favorable review of safety data from the first two cohorts, including recent results from the 40-day follow-up visit of the sixth patient in Deltacel-01, which demonstrated a positive safety and tolerability profile with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) observed.

As part of the expansion phase of Deltacel-01, Kiromic will enroll approximately nine patients. Screening for new participants is expected to commence later this month. The expansion phase, or Part 2 of Deltacel-01, will further assess the effectiveness of Deltacel treatment.

“We are delighted to receive unanimous SMC approval to move forward with the expansion phase of the Deltacel-01 trial,” said Pietro Bersani, Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic BioPharma. “As we enter this next phase with more activated clinical sites, we expect a solid cadence of patient enrollment. We are optimistic about the potential to further evaluate Deltacel’s impact on patient outcomes and address critical unmet needs in solid tumors.”

About Deltacel-01

In Kiromic’s open-label Phase 1 clinical trial, titled “Phase 1 Trial Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of Gamma Delta T Cell Infusions in Combination With Low Dose Radiotherapy in Subjects With Stage 4 Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer” ( NCT06069570 ), patients with stage 4 NSCLC will receive two intravenous infusions of Deltacel ™ with four courses of low-dose, localized radiation over a 10-day period. The primary objective of the Deltacel-01 trial is to evaluate safety, while secondary measurements include objective response, progression-free survival, overall survival, time to progression, time to treatment response and disease control rates.

About Deltacel ™

Deltacel ™ (KB-GDT-01) is an investigational gamma delta T-cell (GDT) therapy currently in the Deltacel-01 Phase 1 trial for the treatment of stage 4 metastatic NSCLC. An allogeneic product consisting of unmodified, donor-derived gamma delta T cells, Deltacel ™ is the leading candidate in Kiromic’s GDT platform. Deltacel ™ is designed to exploit the natural potency of GDT cells to target solid cancers, with an initial clinical focus on NSCLC, which represents about 80% to 85% of all lung cancer cases. Data from two preclinical studies demonstrated Deltacel ™ ’s favorable safety and efficacy profile when it was combined with low-dose radiation.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND ® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 target discovery engine to develop and commercialize cell therapies focusing on immuno-oncology. Kiromic is developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid tumors. Kiromic’s DIAMOND ® AI is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

