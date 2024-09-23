LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Lateral Link, a leading legal recruiting firm renowned for its expertise in connecting premier talent with top law firms, is pleased to announce that Robin Wexler, an accomplished recruiter with extensive experience in the legal sector, has joined as Senior Principal. Robin’s impressive background and industry insights will further enhance Lateral Link’s commitment to delivering exceptional recruitment services.

Robin has cultivated a robust understanding of the legal landscape. Her career commenced with a clerkship at the U.S. Tax Court, providing her with a foundational knowledge of legal processes and the intricacies of law. Subsequently, she practiced at several prestigious law firms before taking on a senior counsel role at a leading financial services company. This diverse experience allows Robin to effectively understand and address the needs of both clients and candidates.

"At Lateral Link, our mission is to provide tailored recruitment solutions that exceed conventional expectations," said Gloria Sandrino, Managing Principal at Lateral Link. "Robin exemplifies this commitment through her meticulous approach and ability to forge lasting relationships within the legal community."

Recognized as a top performer in her field with nearly 20 years of experience, Robin has received multiple accolades for her contributions to legal recruitment. She specializes in national partner and group recruiting and has successfully facilitated numerous high-profile placements recognized across the industry. Her strategic insights and expansive professional network uniquely position her to align candidates with opportunities that meet their professional aspirations.

Robin holds her J.D. from Syracuse University. Her extensive experience and depth of knowledge makes her an invaluable addition to Lateral Link.

"I am excited to join Lateral Link and contribute to a firm that is nationally recognized for its integrity and excellence in legal recruiting," said Robin Wexler. "I look forward to continuing to leverage my expertise to support clients and candidates in achieving their goals within the competitive legal landscape."

About Lateral Link:

Lateral Link is a legal recruiting firm that specializes in connecting exceptional legal talent with major international law firms and Fortune 500 companies. With a global presence and a focus on personalized service, Lateral Link has successfully facilitated thousands of placements worldwide, helping both firms and candidates achieve their goals in an ever-evolving legal landscape.