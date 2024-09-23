FT. WORTH, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY) ("Lottery.com" or "the Company"), an online lottery and digital entertainment provider, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire CMF Media, an award-winning sports content production house. The acquisition, valued at $1 million, will be paid entirely in common stock of Lottery.com to be issued at $3.00 per share. CMF is owned by Charlie Bingham and Miguel Sánchez and will be integrated under the Sports.com brand, which is wholly owned by Lottery.com.

The CMF acquisition is part of the broader buy and build strategy to be executed via a series of acquisitions targeted by Lottery.com to rapidly develop the Sports.com brand. Upon completion of the acquisition, CMF Media will be renamed Sports.com Studios and will continue to create and produce award-winning original sports content that will be showcased on the Sports.com platform. The acquisition of CMF further strengthens Lottery.com's strategic expansion into sports entertainment by providing the production capabilities necessary to develop and deliver compelling original content for Sports.com's growing global audience. Evolving in their roles at Sports.com Studios, Bingham and Sánchez will work alongside Tim Scoffham at recently acquired Sports.com Media.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, commented: This acquisition of CMF Media is a fantastic fit for us, as it enhances our ability to produce cutting-edge, original sports content. We believe this will generate significant value for Sports.com, leveraging the talented team at CMF Media to build unique, captivating sports programming for our audience."

The first major initiative under Sports.com Studios is expected to be Football Vs, a sports show created by Miguel Sánchez, featuring world renowned footballers and an A-List international music icon. The show is set to push the boundaries of traditional sports programming, delivering a fresh and engaging experience for viewers across the globe.

Charlie Bingham commented: "At CMF, we are passionate about telling authentic, powerful stories with global appeal. Our vision for Football Vs and other projects aligns perfectly with Sports.com’s mission to deliver top-tier sports content. I’m excited to see what we can achieve together and to captivate new audiences with our innovative storytelling and production."

Charlie has spent 17 years in the television industry, specializing in hosted expedition, natural history and motorsport. He started his career at the BBC Natural History Unit before moving into the independent sector, working in senior editorial roles on such shows as River Monsters, Bear Grylls and The Grand Tour. His expert knowledge of the challenges associated with ambitious creative content and his wealth of field experience and contacts are driving forces behind each of CMF Media's projects.

Miguel Sánchez, co-owner of CMF Media, added: "Having spent years producing content across various sports platforms, I’m thrilled to bring my experience and passion for sports entertainment to the Sports.com brand. Our team at CMF Media is driven to create innovative formats that resonate with viewers around the world. Together with Sports.com, we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sports entertainment."

Born and raised in Mexico City, Miguel Sánchez is a self-confessed sports addict with over 13 years of production experience. He was the manager of content and production at Televisa’s VP entertainment office for six years, where he oversaw the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Later, he was appointed director of development at Banijay MX & US Hispanic. Miguel’s love of sports and in-depth knowledge of global markets form the heart of CMF Media’s drive to deliver an ever-growing slate of innovative and ambitious sports content with scale. His leadership and vision are essential to CMF's success in creating engaging content that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.