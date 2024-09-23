NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent luxury mobility provider, today announced the exciting debut of Theory 1, a revolutionary concept car that represents the pinnacle of innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. This groundbreaking vehicle redefines the future of driving with its cutting-edge technologies, striking design, and unparalleled environmental consciousness.

Soft Robotics Fabric Driver System: A New Era of Vehicle Interaction Theory 1 introduces a pioneering driver system featuring soft robotics fabric, enhancing both comfort and control. This advanced material adapts seamlessly to the driver’s movements, offering a dynamic and personalized driving experience. The soft robotics fabric not only improves ergonomics but also integrates with the car's interface to provide intuitive feedback and adjust to varying driving conditions.

Revolutionary Door System: Style Meets Functionality At the heart of the Theory 1’s design is its proprietary performance car door system. Featuring a unique reverse opening and wrap-over design, this innovative system minimizes the vehicle’s footprint when the doors are opened. This approach not only enhances accessibility but also adds a sleek, futuristic aesthetic to the car’s profile. The result is a stunning fusion of style and practicality that sets new standards for performance car design.

Three-Seater Configuration with Central Driving Position Breaking away from conventional layouts, the Theory 1 is a three-seater performance car with a central driving position. This configuration optimizes balance and control, offering an unparalleled driving experience. The central position ensures that the driver is perfectly aligned with the vehicle’s center of gravity, delivering superior handling and precision on the road.

Sustainable Design with Advanced Materials In a commitment to minimalism and sustainability, the Theory 1 is crafted using only ten main A-surface materials that excel in performance, durability, and recyclability. These materials include: