Lyra Health, the leading provider of innovative Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers and health plans , and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation , the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive addiction and mental health care today announced their collaboration to deliver the highest quality, specialized care for individuals and families battling with substance use disorder.

Accessing high-quality mental health and substance use treatment can be complicated and overwhelming. Often, programs aren’t accepting new patients or are out of network and prohibitively expensive. As part of Lyra’s Complex Care program, Lyra and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation are working together to help employers, families, and individuals more easily get connected to the right care for their needs.

“Our Complex Care program is anchored to four key pillars: a specialized network of facility partners, dedicated multidisciplinary team of experts, comprehensive assessment and triage process, and true end-to-end support,” said Dr. Smita Das, Vice President of Psychiatry and Complex Care, Lyra Health. “We are incredibly proud to work with Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to ensure that we deliver a highly coordinated level of care and family support to help individuals achieve their long-term substance use recovery goals.”

“As the nation’s leader and most trusted source of high-quality care, successful outcomes and comprehensive behavioral health capabilities, Hazelden Betty Ford is grateful to work with a strong, like-minded collaborator like Lyra Health to extend their continuum and ultimately reach more people in the workplace,” said Bob Poznanovich, Hazelden Betty Ford’s chief business growth officer. ”Lyra is the first collaborator to fully leverage our new navigation model to maximize support and coordination of care for patients and their families and create a more tightly integrated continuum. We’re excited to be working together.”

Hazelden Betty Ford provides treatment for adults, teens, and children identified for treatment, - and critical guidance and skill-building for caregivers throughout the entire care journey. Together, Lyra and Hazelden Betty Ford provide:

Timely access to high-quality care: For an individual or family member seeking treatment, a dedicated Complex Care Specialist is assigned to ensure a continuum of seamless step-up and step-down care. Lyra’s dedicated program for substance use disorder and recovery supports all outpatient care and offers highly specialized therapy, medication management and confidential group sessions to support long term recovery. For more acute needs, Hazelden Betty Ford provides inpatient rehabilitation programs. Patients will receive streamlined intake and admission at any of Hazelden Betty Ford’s facilities located throughout the U.S.

Dedicated multidisciplinary oversight team to manage care transitions between providers: Lyra Renew recovery support providers, the Complex Care team, and Hazelden Betty Ford work together to plan effortless transitions for patients who are moving from one level of care to another. This team works closely with the individual and their family to minimize wait or red tape.

Support for the whole family: Caregivers play a critical support role in the long-term success of substance use recovery. Fast access to provider support, educational information, and tools to address the needs of the whole family are available throughout the outpatient and inpatient experience.

To learn more about Lyra and Hazelden Betty Ford’s collaboration, join us for a special LinkedIn Live on October 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM PDT / 1:00 pm CDT.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of Workforce Mental Health benefits, available to more than 17 million people globally. Lyra is transforming access to life-changing mental health care using AI-powered provider matching, personalized support, and a digital platform to deliver evidence-based support for individuals and teams. Lyra quickly connects members to the largest dedicated global network of evidenced-based mental health providers and well-being tools, to address every mental health need and deliver outstanding positive outcomes that are equitable across diverse racial and ethnic groups. Peer-reviewed published research confirms Lyra’s transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast, and delivers a 26% average annual reduction in overall health care claims costs. For more information about Lyra Health’s Workforce Mental Health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com.

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its services and throughout the organization, which also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org.