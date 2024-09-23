NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced plans to hire more than 31,500 full- and part-time seasonal positions this upcoming holiday season at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers. Macy’s, Inc. offers several convenient hiring experiences for candidates including an online application process that takes as little as five minutes, with most job offers made within 48 hours. Additionally, the company is holding four nationwide in-person holiday hiring events at all stores and supply chain locations. Times may vary by location.

September 26

October 24

November 21

December 4

"At Macy’s, Inc., our colleagues play a special role in delivering memorable customer experiences through our Bold New Chapter strategy,” said Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief human resources and corporate affairs officer. “We are excited to add more than 31,500 seasonal positions to help us welcome and serve our customers during the holidays. Whether they are looking for extra income for the season or the start of a new career in retail, we offer an unmatched culture, competitive pay and fulfilling career opportunities."

Apply Today!

Candidates interested in Macy’s, Inc.’s fast-paced, customer-focused colleague experience, are encouraged to apply online at any time through the company’s brand career sites at macysJOBS.com, bloomingdalesJOBS.com and bluemercury.com. They can also apply in person by visiting any Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, or Bluemercury locations nationwide during the four hiring events. The first one will take place on Thursday, September 26, offering on-the-spot interviews.

Candidates interested in supply chain positions can apply online or in person during the special hiring events by visiting Macy’s Inc. distribution centers, including those located in Cheshire, Conn.; Goodyear, Ariz.; Martinsburg, W.Va.; North Jackson, Ohio; Portland, Tenn.; and Tulsa, Okla.

Seasonal positions are open at all store and distribution center locations nationwide with greater hiring opportunities available in the following markets:

Macy’s

Boston, Mass.

Chicago, Ill.

Houston, Texas

Los Angeles, Calif.

Miami, Fla.

Minneapolis, Minn.

Bloomingdale’s

Boston, Mass.

Chicago, Ill.

Los Angeles, Calif.

New York, N.Y.

Northern N.J.

Southern Calif.

Bluemercury

Chicago, Ill.

New York, N.Y.

Northern N.J.

San Diego, Calif.

San Francisco, Calif.

Washington, D.C.

