Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Macy’s, Inc. Gears Up to Hire for More Than 31,500 Seasonal Positions to Deliver Joyful Holiday Shopping Experiences

AP News, Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced plans to hire more than 31,500 full- and part-time seasonal positions this upcoming holiday season at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers. Macy’s, Inc. offers several convenient hiring experiences for candidates including an online application process that takes as little as five minutes, with most job offers made within 48 hours. Additionally, the company is holding four nationwide in-person holiday hiring events at all stores and supply chain locations. Times may vary by location.

  • September 26
  • October 24
  • November 21
  • December 4

"At Macy’s, Inc., our colleagues play a special role in delivering memorable customer experiences through our Bold New Chapter strategy,” said Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief human resources and corporate affairs officer. “We are excited to add more than 31,500 seasonal positions to help us welcome and serve our customers during the holidays. Whether they are looking for extra income for the season or the start of a new career in retail, we offer an unmatched culture, competitive pay and fulfilling career opportunities."

Apply Today!

Candidates interested in Macy’s, Inc.’s fast-paced, customer-focused colleague experience, are encouraged to apply online at any time through the company’s brand career sites at macysJOBS.com, bloomingdalesJOBS.com and bluemercury.com. They can also apply in person by visiting any Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, or Bluemercury locations nationwide during the four hiring events. The first one will take place on Thursday, September 26, offering on-the-spot interviews.

Candidates interested in supply chain positions can apply online or in person during the special hiring events by visiting Macy’s Inc. distribution centers, including those located in Cheshire, Conn.; Goodyear, Ariz.; Martinsburg, W.Va.; North Jackson, Ohio; Portland, Tenn.; and Tulsa, Okla.

Seasonal positions are open at all store and distribution center locations nationwide with greater hiring opportunities available in the following markets:

Macy’s

  • Boston, Mass.
  • Chicago, Ill.
  • Houston, Texas
  • Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Miami, Fla.
  • Minneapolis, Minn.

Bloomingdale’s

  • Boston, Mass.
  • Chicago, Ill.
  • Los Angeles, Calif.
  • New York, N.Y.
  • Northern N.J.
  • Southern Calif.

Bluemercury

  • Chicago, Ill.
  • New York, N.Y.
  • Northern N.J.
  • San Diego, Calif.
  • San Francisco, Calif.
  • Washington, D.C.

Culture

Our culture is all about trusting relationships that make teams stronger. We prioritize how we serve each other with understanding and connection so we can better serve and delight our customers. By honoring transparent and honest conversations, we thrive in a dynamic, collaborative and welcoming environment.

Colleague Development

We are committed to having the best talent in retail, so we invest in our colleagues’ knowledge, skills and abilities. We strive to ensure rewarding opportunities for our colleagues’ career growth and advancement by providing many opportunities to learn, grow and become leaders at every stage of their career journeys. We leverage internal and external expertise to support real-time reskilling and upskilling, as well as leadership development and role-specific capability building.

Total Rewards

Our rewards strategy recognizes performance and talent development, rewarding colleagues as individuals or teams, as well as across business functions. We prioritize and support the well-being of our colleagues through our healthcare and benefits programs because when we take care of our colleagues, they take care of and can often delight our customers. To further support our teams, all colleagues have access to view their role’s pay zone and salary range, ensuring they understand their earning potential. In addition, pay ranges are viewable on all job postings nationwide.

We provide tools, education and resources to help colleagues manage their finances throughout their career. Key financial benefits include:

  • Generous employee discount at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, on top of other offers and discounts
  • Earned wage access before scheduled payday
  • Employee Assistance Program (mental health and financial literacy resources)
  • North Star Relief Fund to help colleagues in their time of need, such as natural disasters and personal hardships, through rapid financial assistance

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is a trusted source for quality brands through our iconic nameplates – Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Headquartered in New York City, our comprehensive digital and nationwide footprint empowers us to deliver a seamless shopping experience for our customers. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919903541/en/

CONTACT: Media – Stephanie Jimenez

communications@macys.com Investors – Pamela Quintiliano

investors@macys.com

KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA NEW YORK ILLINOIS CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS COSMETICS RETAIL HUMAN RESOURCES OTHER CONSUMER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES WOMEN SENIORS TEENS MEN DEPARTMENT STORES FAMILY CONSUMER JEWELRY FASHION TOYS

SOURCE: Macy’s, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/19/2024 04:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919903541/en

