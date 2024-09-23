CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

MAI Capital Management, LLC (“MAI”), a registered investment adviser specializing in comprehensive investment and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and families, today announced two new additions to its c-suite executive team.

Philip Noftsinger joins MAI as the firm’s new Chief Financial Officer, where he will be responsible for corporate accounting, financial reporting, and financial planning and analysis. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the accounting and finance fields, including almost two decades with CBIZ as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller. Noftsinger most recently served as CFO for B&W Solar, the developer of community solar, distributed generation, utility solar, and utility-scale storage assets.

JP Pattinson arrives at MAI in the role of Chief Digital and Technology Officer, where he will oversee the firm’s network and infrastructure, management information systems, applications, and the digital client and advisor experience. Pattinson joins MAI from Merit Financial Advisors where he served in multiple roles including client service, relationship management, and 12 years as a wealth advisor. He spent the past seven years as Merit’s VP of Technology.

Noftsinger and Pattinson will both report into Jim Kacic, Managing Partner, Chief Operating Officer at MAI.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil and JP into the fold at MAI,” said Kacic. “Phil is an experienced executive leader with a deep financial background and proven track record leveraging strategic planning, operations, analytics, and accounting to drive business decisions. JP’s distinct mix of advisory and technology experience will ensure that we continue to adopt and integrate the latest improved technologies, without disruption, for the ultimate benefit of our advisors and their clients.”

“Both individuals have the ambition and character that we embrace as part of our firm’s culture. Their deep expertise in their respective fields will also help us continue to drive our business forward.”

These appointments follow the recent announcement of a strategic realignment of MAI’s leadership team, designed to maintain the firm’s growth trajectory while providing its advisors across the United States with the resources they need to deliver high-touch service for clients.

About MAI Capital Management

MAI is a registered investment adviser and wealth management firm unified in purpose to empower clients to simplify, protect, and grow the wealth they have worked so hard to build. Founded in 1973, the firm helps clients achieve their vision and goals through objective advice, tailored planning, comprehensive and integrated solutions, and highly personal service. The firm is headquartered in Cleveland OH with offices across 16 US states, a team of more than 450 people, and, as of June 30, 2024, $23.6 billion in client assets under management. For more information, visit www.mai.capital or MAI’s company page on LinkedIn.