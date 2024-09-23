BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Metron, the global leader in cellular-based smart metering and water intelligence, today announced a slew of new executive-level appointments to support the company’s pioneering leadership in the transformative new category of water intelligence. The new appointees include Maili Neverosky as VP of Strategic Partnerships, Nick Bettis as VP of Marketing, Amy Mustoe as VP of Customer Excellence, Bill Weakley as Director of Quality, and Jovan Bethell as Senior Controller.

The incoming executives bring decades of high-level industry experience and will play a key role in executing Metron’s ambitious growth plans under the leadership of tech industry veteran Carolyn Parent, who was named CEO in February. The appointments follow the recent addition of Dr. Ellie Graeden, an internationally recognized data scientist, as Metron’s Chief Data and Product Officer, with a mandate to develop powerful new data technologies and bring water management into the AI era.

“With these new hires, we’re building the executive ‘dream team’ that we need to grow our footprint and give customers compelling new ways to harness their data and unlock even more value from Metron’s offerings,” Parent said. “Jovan, Bill, and Amy bring the talent, industry expertise, and proven leadership Metron needs to execute on its vision for water intelligence, and I’m particularly excited to welcome Maili and Nick back to my team after working with them at LiveSafe and Deltek respectively.”

The new hires include:

Maili Neverosky, VP of Strategic Partnerships , who joins Metron from TopicLake Insights, an AI startup where she served as Chief Growth Officer. Neverosky previously held senior executive roles at LiveSafe and Vector Solutions. “Metron’s vision for water intelligence is incredibly powerful—but we can’t change the way the world uses water single-handed,” Neverosky said. “I’m looking forward to building partnerships to scale our vision, and unlock value for organizations all across North America.”



Nick Bettis, VP of Marketing, who brings deep experience shaping marketing and sales strategy for tech pioneers, most recently as VP, Marketing for Lightning eMotors. Bettis previously held executive positions at Tangoe, Future Resource Engineering, and RLE Technologies, and served in senior marketing roles at Deltek, Wind2 Software, and Precision Machine Products. “Metron’s commitment to helping conserve our vital water resources while driving bottom-line benefits for customers is an incredibly powerful story,” Bettis said. “I can’t wait to work with Carolyn to help share Metron’s vision.”



Amy Mustoe, VP of Customer Excellence, a veteran builder and leader with data-driven enterprise SaaS businesses including Sendgrid, the leading email platform, Tetra Insights, the AI-driven insights engine, and Automox, the IT endpoint security platform. Mustoe also served on the board of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder, and coached CEOs and executives through her work with the Success League and Galvanize Inc. “I’m passionate about turning Metron into a true center of excellence, and supporting our amazing customers as they turn smart meters into drivers of game-changing business intelligence,” Mustoe said. “My first priority will be to focus on the customer feedback and business outcomes they are driving towards and how we can help them get more value.”



Bill Weakley, Director of Quality, an industry veteran with two decades of experience in senior leadership roles at data specialist Quantum, where he led engineering, quality assurance, and logistics teams managing both software and hardware solutions across the company’s global operations. “Carolyn shares my belief that ambitious growth has to be paired with an unwavering commitment to quality,” Weakley said. “We’ll be using cutting-edge analytics to ensure that Metron’s products and services always deliver the uncompromising value its customers know and love.”



Jovan Bethell, Senior Controller, who joins Metron from Pioneer Interests, where he was Chief Financial Officer. He previously served as Controller at Ascend Wellness Holdings, VISTRA, and Acreage Holdings, and held leadership positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Johnson Lambert. “Every fast-growing company needs a firm hand on the steering wheel,” Bethell said. “Carolyn understands that, and we’ll be working together to ensure Metron continues delivering rock-solid financials and healthy returns for investors in the months and years to come.”



“Metron is already the industry leader in smart water management—and with this new executive team, we’re ready to build on that incredible foundation,” Parent added. “In coming months, we’ll use all our experience and expertise to roll out cutting-edge advanced analytics and data technologies—empowering our customers to unlock new value by intelligently optimizing water use, reducing waste and operating costs, and making smarter and more sustainable strategic decisions.”

See our entire leadership team at https://metron-us.com/about

About Metron