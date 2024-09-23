BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
Metron, the global leader in cellular-based smart metering and water intelligence, today announced a slew of new executive-level appointments to support the company’s pioneering leadership in the transformative new category of water intelligence. The new appointees include Maili Neverosky as VP of Strategic Partnerships, Nick Bettis as VP of Marketing, Amy Mustoe as VP of Customer Excellence, Bill Weakley as Director of Quality, and Jovan Bethell as Senior Controller.
The incoming executives bring decades of high-level industry experience and will play a key role in executing Metron’s ambitious growth plans under the leadership of tech industry veteran Carolyn Parent, who was named CEO in February. The appointments follow the recent addition of Dr. Ellie Graeden, an internationally recognized data scientist, as Metron’s Chief Data and Product Officer, with a mandate to develop powerful new data technologies and bring water management into the AI era.
“With these new hires, we’re building the executive ‘dream team’ that we need to grow our footprint and give customers compelling new ways to harness their data and unlock even more value from Metron’s offerings,” Parent said. “Jovan, Bill, and Amy bring the talent, industry expertise, and proven leadership Metron needs to execute on its vision for water intelligence, and I’m particularly excited to welcome Maili and Nick back to my team after working with them at LiveSafe and Deltek respectively.”
“Metron is already the industry leader in smart water management—and with this new executive team, we’re ready to build on that incredible foundation,” Parent added. “In coming months, we’ll use all our experience and expertise to roll out cutting-edge advanced analytics and data technologies—empowering our customers to unlock new value by intelligently optimizing water use, reducing waste and operating costs, and making smarter and more sustainable strategic decisions.”
About Metron
Metron is the world’s leading smart water management system and water sustainability company providing customers with best-in-class, real-time water use data analytics. Metron creates industry-leading customer solutions combining durable, high-performance meters and sensors with WaterScope™ Advanced Water Data Software. Over 1 billion gallons of water has been saved by Metron’s smart water system’s resource usage optimization, enhanced efficiency, and informed decision making. With 8,000 networked customers and a massive network of installed network devices, Metron propels property water management and sustainability – detecting leaks and abnormal consumption from the utility meter and across a broad range of water users within a complex. Metron serves the Utilities, Municipalities, Manufactured Housing, Multi-Family Housing, Education, Residential and Commercial Real Estate verticals in all 50 states and in Canada.
About XPV Water Partners
XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world’s top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge, and its water centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a water secure future.
