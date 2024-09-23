Multiview ERP is proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Multiview ERP is proud to announce that we have been re-certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute ® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

“We are very proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work ® for the third year in a row. The best part of Multiview is the people, and we are grateful for the ongoing feedback we get from the Multiview team." says Michael Johnson, CEO. "We are dedicated to continuously improving as an employer and fostering an environment where our employees can thrive at both work and in life.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Multiview ERP stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

