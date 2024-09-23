ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Nalgene Outdoor, a leader in reusable water bottles, is excited to announce its newest limited-edition ensemble: the Stained Glass Collection. This vibrant line of 32 oz Wide-Mouth bottles features three unique, adventure-inspired works of art that celebrate the beauty of nature and the spirit of exploration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924991199/en/

Each design in the new Stained Glass Collection evokes the mesmerizing effect of sunlight filtering through stained glass, casting dazzling colors and intricate patterns featuring stunning landscapes each with a different focal point: a river, desert, and setting sunset. Whether you’re trekking through the mountains, peddling in a spin class, or enjoying a peaceful break in the park, these bottles will inspire your next adventure.

The Stained Glass Collection represents a harmonious fusion of art, function, and the environment. Made in the USA from BPA/BPS-free material derived from 50% waste plastic (using ISCC certified mass balance), these bottles aren’t just beautiful – they’re part of Nalgene’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. They’re also lightweight, 100% leakproof, dishwasher safe, and unlike real stained glass, they are incredibly durable, making them built-to-last and ready to take on-the-go anywhere!

"At Nalgene, we believe in creating products that not only stand up to any adventure but also reflect the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world," said Eric Hansen, Marketing Director at Nalgene Outdoor. "The Stained Glass Collection is a perfect example of how we can make stunning, durable products that inspire adventure while reducing our environmental footprint."

Available exclusively for a limited time at www.nalgene.com, which offers an affiliate partner program, the 32 oz Wide Mouth Stained Glass bottles are priced at $17.99.

Don’t miss your chance to own one of these extraordinary bottles—once they’re gone, they’re gone!

For photos or samples, please contact Marcia Gray ( mgray@graycreate.com ) and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

About NALGENE Outdoor NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York and part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.