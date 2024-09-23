Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

New Vehicle Sales Expected to Dip Slightly in Q3, According to Edmunds

Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The car shopping experts from Edmunds forecast that 3,902,326 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024, which will be a 2.3% decrease from the third quarter of 2023 and a 4.7% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Edmunds, Associated Press

Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The car shopping experts from Edmunds forecast that 3,902,326 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024, which will be a 2.3% decrease from the third quarter of 2023 and a 4.7% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2024.

“New vehicle sales fell slightly in Q3 as affordability challenges continued to loom large for American car shoppers in the form of historically elevated prices and interest rates,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ head of insights. “Part of the reason why prices are staying high is because inventory is hovering at levels where consumer demand is largely being met, and generous blanket incentives are being deemed unnecessary. Although this is an overall healthy place for the industry to be in compared to automakers’ pre-pandemic habits of overproduction and inventory glut, it unfortunately has also limited potential discounts or promotions for shoppers.”

Edmunds analysts note that the Fed’s decision to cut rates at the end of September was a positive step in the right direction, but it does not necessarily guarantee a major uptick in sales through the rest of the year.

"With the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting in early November, we might see a convergence of factors — such as another potential rate cut, the end of the model year and calendar year — that could lead to more favorable car shopping deals in late 2024,” said Caldwell. “But there are a few other uncertainties on the horizon that could also threaten auto sales through the rest of the year, such as potential disruptions from an East Coast port strike and consumer sentiment surrounding the outcome of the presidential election. ” 

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER        

SALES VOLUME2024 Q3 Forecast2023 Q3 Sales2024 Q2 SalesChange from 2023 Q3Change from 2024 Q2
GM652,457674,544696,493-3.3%-6.3%
Toyota567,356595,365623,072-4.7%-8.9%
Ford506,208500,538536,0501.1%-5.6%
Hyundai/Kia425,495430,303440,165-1.1%-3.3%
Honda372,687339,143356,4579.9%4.6%
Stellantis342,110382,195346,382-10.5%-1.2%
Nissan213,933216,878236,721-1.4%-9.6%
Industry3,902,3263,995,0134,096,779-2.3%-4.7%
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market Share2024 Q3 Forecast2023 Q3 Sales2024 Q2 SalesChange from 2023 Q3Change from 2024 Q2
GM16.7%16.9%17.0%-1.0%-1.7%
Toyota14.5%14.9%15.2%-2.4%-4.4%
Ford13.0%12.5%13.1%3.5%-0.9%
Hyundai/Kia10.9%10.8%10.7%1.2%1.5%
Honda9.6%8.5%8.7%12.5%9.8%
Stellantis8.8%9.6%8.5%-8.4%3.7%
Nissan5.5%5.4%5.8%1.0%-5.1%

About Edmunds Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

###

Talia James-Armand Edmunds 310-491-8738 pr@edmunds.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy