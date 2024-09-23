Newsweek Announces Sixth Annual America’s Best Nursing Homes Rankings

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista, a global leader in data and market analysis, has unveiled its annual ranking of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025, recognizing the top 1,050 nursing homes in the United States. This comprehensive ranking is designed to guide families in their search for high-quality long-term care options.

With approximately 1.2 million Americans currently residing in nursing homes, the need for reliable information on nursing home quality has never been greater. The 2025 edition of Newsweek’s ranking marks the sixth consecutive year of bringing transparency and expert evaluations to an often-complex decision-making process for families and seniors.

This year’s list was compiled based on an analysis of over 14,000 nursing homes across the 25 states with the highest concentration of facilities. The rankings were determined by evaluating nursing homes across four key pillars, including Performance Data, Peer Recommendations, Accreditations, and Resident Satisfaction based on Google reviews. In the 2025 rankings, new features include an expanded selection of the top nursing homes with 50 to 99 certified beds.

“Choosing a nursing home can be an overwhelming process, and we hope this annual ranking helps families make informed decisions about the care and well-being of their loved ones,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “We are dedicated to continuing our efforts to provide high-quality journalism and meaningful data that empower our readers.”

Top nursing homes for America’s Best Nursing Homes include:

Facility size of 50-99 beds: