Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced an upcoming webinar that will explore the integration of top-down mass spectrometry (TD-MS) with Quantum-Si’s groundbreaking Platinum ® instrument. The event, titled "Integrating Top-Down Mass Spectrometry and Single-Molecule Sequencing for Proteoform Analysis," will take place on September 30, 2024.

This webinar will feature Dr. Michael Caldwell, Scientific Officer at Northwestern University’s Proteomics Center of Excellence, and Dr. Meredith Carpenter, Head of Scientific Affairs at Quantum-Si. Dr. Caldwell will provide insights into the latest advancements in proteoform analysis, illustrating how the combination of TD-MS and Quantum-Si’s Platinum offers unmatched precision in detecting and characterizing proteins at the single-molecule level.

"At Quantum-Si, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of proteomics by introducing cutting-edge technologies that provide researchers precision in protein analysis," said Jeff Hawkins, CEO of Quantum-Si. "This webinar is a unique opportunity for scientists and innovators to explore how the integration of top-down mass spectrometry and our Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™(NGPS) platform can revolutionize proteoform detection, ultimately advancing discoveries in disease research and therapeutic development."

“Proteoforms provide the greatest level of insight into protein biology, and the need for advanced technologies to accurately and comprehensively characterize them is growing,” said Dr. Caldwell. “We are very interested in new technologies and driving forward the field of proteoform identification and discovery, and Platinum is a key part of that effort." Employing NGPS for precise proteoform detection and analysis complements traditional approaches, and enables novel discoveries related to the role of proteoforms in health and disease.

Event Details: Date: September 30, 2024 Time: 12:00PM Eastern/9:00AM Pacific Hosted by: Select Science ® Registration Link:Enhance proteoform analysis through the integration of top-down mass spectrometry and single-molecule sequencing (selectscience.net)

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

