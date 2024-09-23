SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) (“Oklo”), a fast fission clean power technology and nuclear fuel recycling company, today announced the finalization of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Idaho Operations Office. This MOA grants Oklo access to conduct site investigations at its preferred site in Idaho, marking a key step toward the next phase of site preparation and construction.

Landscape view of Oklo's preferred site in Idaho (Image: Idaho National Laboratory)

As the only advanced fission company with a DOE site use permit, along with substantial regulatory progress and a secured fuel supply, Oklo is uniquely positioned to deploy the first commercial advanced fission power plant in the U.S. The site investigations enabled by this MOA will focus on geotechnical assessments, environmental surveys, and infrastructure planning.

“Our partnership with the DOE has been instrumental. Beginning with the site use permit and fuel award in 2019,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “Signing this MOA reflects our commitment to timely deployment and operational readiness while also helping to manage costs and maintain our project schedule.”

The MOA builds on Oklo’s longstanding collaboration with the DOE and reinforces its commitment to efficiently moving toward its commercialization plans. By addressing critical site preparation tasks early, Oklo is working towards a streamlined transition to construction and aims to keep the project on track for timely completion.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. Oklo received a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, submitted the first advanced fission custom combined license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

