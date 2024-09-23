CORVALLIS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Today, OptiTrack, the global leader in 3D tracking technology, announced a significant expansion to the company’s Corvallis, Ore., headquarters and manufacturing facility. A new 25,000-square-foot building doubles the motion capture (mocap) leader’s production capacity, improving operational efficiency and better serving customers from entertainment and biomechanics to research and ground truth robotics.

Featuring a new and expanded surface-mount technology (SMT) line, increased warehouse storage capacity and improved, dedicated spaces for prototyping, additive manufacturing and assembly, the upgraded facility allows OptiTrack to better meet demand for high quality 3D tracking solutions as well as shorten lead times for customers worldwide.

“This expanded manufacturing building enables us to extend the boundaries of what we can create and deliver,” said OptiTrack Vice President of Operations Marc Alley. “In addition to building more products faster, we’ll be able to introduce new innovations and better support custom capabilities, all while delivering the unrivaled precision, durability and high-performance optical tracking our customers expect.”

OptiTrack’s doubled production capacity strengthens the company’s U.S. manufacturing presence and nearly 30-year tracking technology leadership. The upgraded manufacturing plant will also create new jobs and bolster the industry leader’s on-site research and development efforts.

“Our new facility delivers everything we need in one building, giving us more control over the entire manufacturing process as well as the services we offer,” said OptiTrack Executive Vice President Stephanie Hines. “This spans research, concepting and assembly to better and more quickly meet customer needs in markets all over the world as well as capitalize on the continued proliferation of advanced mocap for applications as diverse as simulation, training, movement sciences, virtual production and beyond.”

The facility expansion follows the release of OptiTrack’s most advanced mocap cameras, the Prime X 120, delivering higher resolution and increased range, as well as the release of Motive 3.1 motion tracking software. Aimed at simplifying high-quality, low-latency performance motion tracking, the optical mocap software maximizes camera compatibility and allows users to label and train tracked items as well as automatically correct calibration issues. The software is compatible with all OptiTrack mocap cameras and furthers the company’s commitment of delivering uncommonly simple workflows and the best possible motion data.

OptiTrack’s expanded manufacturing operations are now in full swing with additional product developments scheduled for late 2024 and 2025. For more information about OptiTrack, visit optitrack.com/About.

About OptiTrack