Sep 18, 2024

Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company, announced today that it has partnered with Applied Process Cooling Corp (“APCCO”). APCCO specializes in delivering maintenance, installation, and design services for industrial food and beverage processing and cold storage distribution facilities. Orion builds national providers by partnering with exceptional, founder-owned businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. APCCO joins Orion’s growing network of market-leading heavy mechanical businesses, Astra Service Partners (“Astra”).

Founded in 1981 by industry veteran Gary Dunn, APCCO provides unparalleled service for all industrial refrigeration needs to customers across the West Coast. The team’s expert technicians, mechanics, and compliance experts are committed to customer satisfaction and have serviced the most complex refrigeration systems in the country. Gary Dunn will remain as President of APCCO and will work very closely with Eli Champion. Eli is an industry expert with decades of experiences in heavy mechanical services who serves as Astra’s Platform President in California overseeing Champion Industrial and APCCO.

“We are very happy that our locations, people, services, and total commitment to our customers will remain as solid as always, with new tools to continue growing,” said Gary Dunn. “Our connection to the Astra family is already helping us look deeper and more constructively into our operations than we have previously. We’re embracing an even brighter future than ever before.”

“The APCCO reputation in the central valley of California, and much of the West Coast, goes unmatched,” said Eli Champion. “Their people-centered culture and the world-class skill of their technicians makes this partnership a perfect fit. I couldn’t be more excited to have a local partner of this caliber join the Astra network.”

About Orion Group

Orion is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About Applied Process Cooling Corp