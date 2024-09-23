MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Orion180, a leading innovator in the insurance industry, is excited to announce it has expanded its admitted homeowners insurance coverage offerings into North Carolina. Coverage is now available to coastal and inland markets, providing comprehensive protection for homeowners throughout the state.

North Carolina homeowners policies are available through Orion180’s admitted insurer, Orion Select Insurance Co., with customizable coverage to address the distinct challenges residents face. Orion180’s insurance is now offered in eight states: Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina. Coverage varies by state and is available through Orion180 Select and Orion180 Insurance Co.

“We are committed to serving diverse markets across the U.S. where insurance capacity is becoming more challenging,” said Ken Gregg, CEO and founder of Orion180. “With Orion180’s cutting-edge technology and personalized touch, North Carolina insureds can feel confident their home is protected.”

Orion180’s steady and responsible growth was recently recognized with a notable ranking of 785 on the Inc. 5000 list. Being included on the prestigious list, which highlights the fastest-growing U.S.-based private companies, underscores Orion180’s status as a leading entrepreneurial insurance company. To that end, the company plans to launch more new products and enter additional markets through the end of 2024.

Independent insurance agents in North Carolina who are interested in partnering with Orion180 can learn more by visiting Orion180.com.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a people-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that offers proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices, enabling independent insurance agents to provide their customers with a premier insurance experience.

Orion180’s operating companies are:

Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines (non-admitted) insurance company domiciled in Indiana and doing business in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company domiciled in Indiana that is approved to provide coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Ohio.

Orion180 Insurance Services LLC, a managing general underwriter that partners with carriers and reinsurers to deliver homeowners insurance and other insurance solutions.

Orion180 has developed its own proprietary mobile application and technology platform, MY180, while also supporting third-party data integrations with insurance industry partners.