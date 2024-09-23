OutKick Delivers Strong Year Over Year Growth in August 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

National multimedia sports platform OutKick delivered strong growth year over year in August 2024. The platform saw 5.6 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, up 8% year over year, 26 million total multiplatform views, up 39% year over year, and 23 million total multiplatform minutes, up 19% year over year, according to Comscore.

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 1.6 million social actions, up 90% versus the prior month and up 204% year over year, and over 11.1 million video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube, according to Shareablee.

About OutKick OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

