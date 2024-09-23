Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

OutKick Delivers Strong Year Over Year Growth in August 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

National multimedia sports platform OutKick delivered strong growth year over year in August 2024. The platform saw 5.6 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, up 8% year over year, 26 million total multiplatform views, up 39% year over year, and 23 million total multiplatform minutes, up 19% year over year, according to Comscore.

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 1.6 million social actions, up 90% versus the prior month and up 204% year over year, and over 11.1 million video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube, according to Shareablee.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, Custom-Defined List Including CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network, BLEACHERREPORT.com, DEADSPIN.com, BARSTOOLSPORTS.com, and NY Post Sports, February 2023 – February 2024 U.S. **Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, X YouTube, February 2024, Report Date: 02/15/2024.

About OutKick OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918629461/en/

CONTACT: OutKick Press Contact:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

brian.karpas@outkick.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PODCAST SOCIAL MEDIA GENERAL SPORTS SPORTS COMMUNICATIONS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: OutKick

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 10:56 AM/DISC: 09/18/2024 10:56 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918629461/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy