NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H), a 5013c non-profit founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that more than 250 schools and organizations will be participating in the fifth annual Student Athlete Mental Health Week (SAMHW), the organization’s annual week of collective action dedicated to addressing the mental wellbeing of student athletes and honor those who lost their lives.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925286880/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
Starting October 5 to October 12, H3H will be joined by student athletes and athletic departments across the nation to participate in breaking down stigma, offering quality resources, and letting student athletes know they are supported.
“We are truly honored to be joined by over 250 schools and organizations to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Student Athlete Mental Health Week,” said Mark Hilinski. “Looking back to when we began this journey, we did not know how far H3H would reach and to see and feel the continued support from schools, fans, students and parents as they join us in the fight against mental illness, Tyler would be so proud.”
“We miss Tyler every day, but we are grateful to know that our work is making a difference,” said Kym Hilinski. “Thank you to each person who has joined us over the last five years, not only for spreading awareness but carrying on Tyler’s name and legacy. He will live on through your continued support each time a student athlete takes a field, rink, or track.”
In 2018, Mark and Kym Hilinski founded Hilinski’s Hope with the goal of promoting awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student athletes. Throughout the last five years, Hilinski’s Hope has hosted over 315 Tyler Talks across the nation, reaching over 78,000 student athletes.
“As someone who has dealt with mental health struggles throughout my football career, Hilinski’s Hope's mission is very near to my heart,” said Alan Bowman, starting quarterback for Oklahoma State University. “I’m fortunate to have an amazing support system and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. But there are still many people out there who need to know that it's okay to not be okay. Reach out and speak up now.”
As part of the fifth year anniversary, H3H is expanding to the marching bands that play a vital role within schools’ athletic departments. Band members hold many of the same pressures of the student athletes, balancing a busy schedule of practices and travel on top of school work. This expansion serves as a message that the mission of Hilinski’s Hope to prioritize mental health stretches beyond the white lines of a college football field and extends to students of all organizations at every level.
Participating schools have committed to at least one of the following during the week: encouraging students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers to the sky during the first play of the third quarter; playing a Hilinski's Hope PSA at the SAMHW games; wearing one of the many “3” ribbon products or temporary tattoos sent by H3H to their campus, participating in social media campaigns during the week, engaging in an internal assessment to evaluate how their campus is following best practices in terms of mental health programs, and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, bands, and staff.
“As a coach, I see firsthand the immense pressure our student-athletes face both on and off the field. At Washington State, we take a holistic approach to developing student-athletes as we prioritize their mental health just as much as their physical health,” said Jake Dickert the Head Football Coach at Washington State University. “Hilinski’s Hope has been an amazing beacon of support and awareness for student-athletes across the country using their personal story of tragedy to help others who are in need. I look forward to our continued partnership because together we can create a culture where prioritizing mental health is a strength and no longer a weakness.”
H3H has created evidence-based mental health resources, including the Game Plan and Online Mental Health Course, which work to educate and reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health concerns, along with providing a new way of thinking and addressing mental health. As well as, the H3H’s Mental Health Support Series - a six lesson learning series for 9th-12th grade Alabama high school students focused on teaching mental health basics and putting mental health care on par with physical health.
"At Florida State University we teach our athletes that mental toughness is different from mental wellness. It takes much courage to ask for help,” said Dr. Keely Kaklamanos, Director of Athletic Clinical and Sports Psychology and Athlete Mental Health at Florida State University. “Our involvement in Hilinski's Hope assists us in normalizing help-seeking behaviors and reminds our student-athletes that they are note alone! "
Student Athlete Mental Health Week coincides with Mental Illness Awareness Week, October 6-12, culminating on World Mental Health Day on October 10.
Hilinski's Hope would like to say a special thank you to our lead sponsors College Hill Threads, Expedia, FCA (Fellowship of Student Athletes), Georgetown Brewing, Lombardi Wines, Mayor of Maple Valley, Neurologic Performance Group (NPG), TCP Mulligan Coalition, VJB Cellars, and Wellington Cellars for helping make Student Athlete Mental Health Week possible.
This winter, Hilinski's Hope will partner with Athletes for Hope during Athlete Mental Health Week, February 1-8, 2025. The week will include participation from Olympians, Paralympians, Professional, Collegiate, High School and Club Team Athletes.
To learn more, donate, and/or get involved with Hilinski's Hope Foundation please visit https://www.hilinskishope.org/samhw.
To date schools from around the country participating include:
Abilene Christian University
Allen University
Arroyo High School
Auburn University
Abilene Christian University
Albany State University
Allen University
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Auburn University at Montgomery
Aurora University
Austin Peay State University
Azusa Pacific University
Baldwin Wallace University
Baylor University
Bemidji State University
Benedict College
Benedictine University
Berry College
Boise State University
Boston College
Bowling Green State University
Brigham Young University
Cal Poly Pomona
California Baptist University
California State University Northridge
California State University, Long Beach
Carroll College
Central College
Central Michigan University
Central Washington University
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges
Clemson University
Colorado Northwestern Community College
Columbia University
Concordia University Chicago
Cornell University
D'Youville University
Davidson College
Delta State University
Denver University
Drake University
Drexel University
Duquesne University
Eastern Michigan University
Eastern Washington University
Edward Waters University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Florida State University
Fordham University
Gardner-Webb University
George Fox University
George Mason University
Georgetown University
Georgia Southern University
Goucher College
Grand Canyon University
Heidelberg University
Henderson State University
Hinds Community College
Howard University
Idaho State University
Illinois State University
Indiana University
Iona University
Jackson State University
James Madison University
Juniata College
Kansas State University
Kean University
Keene State College
King's College
Lamar Community College
Lamar University
Lawrence Technological University
Lee University
Lees-McRae College
Lehigh University
Liberty University
Louisiana State University
Louisiana Tech University
Marshall University
McDaniel College
Mercyhurst University
Michigan Technological University
Mid Michigan College
Middlebury College
Minnesota State University - Moorhead
Mississippi College
Mississippi State University
Missouri State University
Mt. San Antonio College
Nazareth University
New Mexico State University
North Carolina State University
North Dakota State University
North Greenville University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Michigan University
Northwestern State University
Northwestern University
Northwood University
Oklahoma State University
Old Dominion University
Oral Roberts University
Pacific Lutheran University
Park University Gilbert
Point University
Pomona-Pitzer Colleges
Prairie State College
Providence College
Rollins College
Roosevelt University
Sacramento State University
Saint Vincent College
San Diego State University
Santa Barbara City College
Seattle University
South Carolina State University
South Dakota State University
Southern Methodist University
Southern University and A&M College
Southern Utah University
St. Bonaventure University
St. Thomas University
Stanford University
Stephen F. Austin State University
Stetson University
Stevenson University
Stony Brook University
Suncoast High School
Tarleton State University
Texas A&M University
Texas Tech University
The Catholic University of America
The University of Memphis
Thiel College
Tufts University
University at Buffalo
University of Akron
University of Alabama
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alaska, Fairbanks
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Bridgeport
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Los Angeles
University of California, San Diego
University of California, Santa Barbara
University of Central Florida
University of Central Missouri
University of Colorado, Boulder
University of Dayton
University of Delaware
University of Detroit, Mercy
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Hawaii
University of Iowa
University of Kansas
University of Louisville
University of Maine
University of Massachusetts - Amherst
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of Missouri, Kansas City
University of Montana Western
University of Nebraska - Omaha
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
University of Nevada, Reno
University of North Carolina, Greensboro
University of North Carolina, Wilmington
University of North Dakota
University of North Texas
University of Oklahoma
University of Redlands
University of Richmond
University of San Diego
University of South Carolina
University of South Carolina, Beaufort
University of South Dakota
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of St. Thomas
University of Tennessee Knoxville
University of Texas, Arlington
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University of Virginia
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin - Stout
University of Wyoming
Utah Tech University
Utah Valley University
Valdosta State University
Vanderbilt University
Washington State University
Wayne State University
West Virginia University
Western Carolina University
Whitworth University
William Penn University
Winston-Salem State University
York College of Pennsylvania
About Hilinski’s Hope:
Hilinski’s Hope is a 5013c non-profit that helps colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes. H3H does this by sharing Tyler’s story, connecting students with mental health resources, and assisting universities to institutionalize best practices. H3H envisions a world where mental health is supported in parity with physical health and equally prioritized by universities as connected to athletic performance. To learn more about H3H please visit www.hilinskishope.org
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925286880/en/
CONTACT: DKC News:H3H@dkcnews.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL SPORTS SPORTS HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH UNIVERSITY PHILANTHROPY EDUCATION FOUNDATION
SOURCE: Hilinski's Hope Foundation
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/25/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925286880/en