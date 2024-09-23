Sections
September 25, 2024

Over 250+ Schools Join Hilinski’s Hope For The Fifth Anniversary of Student Athlete Mental Health Week

AP News, Associated Press

Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H), a 5013c non-profit founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that more than 250 schools and organizations will be participating in the fifth annual Student Athlete Mental Health Week (SAMHW), the organization’s annual week of collective action dedicated to addressing the mental wellbeing of student athletes and honor those who lost their lives.

Starting October 5 to October 12, H3H will be joined by student athletes and athletic departments across the nation to participate in breaking down stigma, offering quality resources, and letting student athletes know they are supported.

“We are truly honored to be joined by over 250 schools and organizations to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Student Athlete Mental Health Week,” said Mark Hilinski. “Looking back to when we began this journey, we did not know how far H3H would reach and to see and feel the continued support from schools, fans, students and parents as they join us in the fight against mental illness, Tyler would be so proud.”

“We miss Tyler every day, but we are grateful to know that our work is making a difference,” said Kym Hilinski. “Thank you to each person who has joined us over the last five years, not only for spreading awareness but carrying on Tyler’s name and legacy. He will live on through your continued support each time a student athlete takes a field, rink, or track.”

In 2018, Mark and Kym Hilinski founded Hilinski’s Hope with the goal of promoting awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student athletes. Throughout the last five years, Hilinski’s Hope has hosted over 315 Tyler Talks across the nation, reaching over 78,000 student athletes.

“As someone who has dealt with mental health struggles throughout my football career, Hilinski’s Hope's mission is very near to my heart,” said Alan Bowman, starting quarterback for Oklahoma State University. “I’m fortunate to have an amazing support system and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. But there are still many people out there who need to know that it's okay to not be okay. Reach out and speak up now.”

As part of the fifth year anniversary, H3H is expanding to the marching bands that play a vital role within schools’ athletic departments. Band members hold many of the same pressures of the student athletes, balancing a busy schedule of practices and travel on top of school work. This expansion serves as a message that the mission of Hilinski’s Hope to prioritize mental health stretches beyond the white lines of a college football field and extends to students of all organizations at every level.

Participating schools have committed to at least one of the following during the week: encouraging students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers to the sky during the first play of the third quarter; playing a Hilinski's Hope PSA at the SAMHW games; wearing one of the many “3” ribbon products or temporary tattoos sent by H3H to their campus, participating in social media campaigns during the week, engaging in an internal assessment to evaluate how their campus is following best practices in terms of mental health programs, and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, bands, and staff.

“As a coach, I see firsthand the immense pressure our student-athletes face both on and off the field. At Washington State, we take a holistic approach to developing student-athletes as we prioritize their mental health just as much as their physical health,” said Jake Dickert the Head Football Coach at Washington State University. “Hilinski’s Hope has been an amazing beacon of support and awareness for student-athletes across the country using their personal story of tragedy to help others who are in need. I look forward to our continued partnership because together we can create a culture where prioritizing mental health is a strength and no longer a weakness.”

H3H has created evidence-based mental health resources, including the Game Plan and Online Mental Health Course, which work to educate and reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health concerns, along with providing a new way of thinking and addressing mental health. As well as, the H3H’s Mental Health Support Series - a six lesson learning series for 9th-12th grade Alabama high school students focused on teaching mental health basics and putting mental health care on par with physical health.

"At Florida State University we teach our athletes that mental toughness is different from mental wellness. It takes much courage to ask for help,” said Dr. Keely Kaklamanos, Director of Athletic Clinical and Sports Psychology and Athlete Mental Health at Florida State University. “Our involvement in Hilinski's Hope assists us in normalizing help-seeking behaviors and reminds our student-athletes that they are note alone! "

Student Athlete Mental Health Week coincides with Mental Illness Awareness Week, October 6-12, culminating on World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Hilinski's Hope would like to say a special thank you to our lead sponsors College Hill Threads, Expedia, FCA (Fellowship of Student Athletes), Georgetown Brewing, Lombardi Wines, Mayor of Maple Valley, Neurologic Performance Group (NPG), TCP Mulligan Coalition, VJB Cellars, and Wellington Cellars for helping make Student Athlete Mental Health Week possible.

This winter, Hilinski's Hope will partner with Athletes for Hope during Athlete Mental Health Week, February 1-8, 2025. The week will include participation from Olympians, Paralympians, Professional, Collegiate, High School and Club Team Athletes.

To learn more, donate, and/or get involved with Hilinski's Hope Foundation please visit https://www.hilinskishope.org/samhw.

To date schools from around the country participating include over 250 institutions.

About Hilinski’s Hope:

Hilinski’s Hope is a 5013c non-profit that helps colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes. H3H does this by sharing Tyler’s story, connecting students with mental health resources, and assisting universities to institutionalize best practices. H3H envisions a world where mental health is supported in parity with physical health and equally prioritized by universities as connected to athletic performance. To learn more about H3H please visit www.hilinskishope.org

