TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Porter Pass holders now instantly earn VIPorter qualifying spend and AvidTraveller benefits on all flights included in their pass at the time of purchase. This is an industry-first benefit in North America. Customers will enjoy VIPorter loyalty benefits instantly in recognition of loyal customers who choose to fly Porter Airlines on a regular basis.

A Porter Pass offers frequent travellers a simple and cost-effective way to purchase 10 to 100 flight credits at a preset price for use on designated routes or across Porter’s full network within one year. With the purchase of almost any Porter Pass, passengers immediately earn enough qualifying spend to become a VIPorter Avid Traveller. On passes with 20 or more flight credits, the qualifying spend is transferable to other designated VIPorter members. Travellers will receive VIPorter points for each flight at the time of travel.

This provides more travel benefits, which increase as passengers move through the four Avid Traveller membership levels. Additional perks include faster VIPorter points accumulation, dedicated airport services, complimentary seat assignments, complimentary PorterClassic Stretch seats with more legroom, complimentary checked baggage and travel flexibility.

“Other pass programs provide qualifying spend after travel is complete, which usually doesn’t allow passengers to maximize the benefits they’ve already paid for until nearly their last flight,” said Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. “With Porter Pass, frequent travellers now earn loyalty status instantly and have access to valuable benefits from their first flight. This industry-leading benefit is just another way we are respecting economy travellers and providing the elevated level of service they deserve.”

The Porter Pass program recently expanded to reflect the airline's growing North America network, with new options making it simpler to customize, plan, and enjoy economy air travel. This includes the Eastern Canada Triangle of Toronto (Billy Bishop and Pearson), Ottawa and Montreal, Western Canada <> Triangle, Florida <> Triangle, Western U.S. <> Triangle, Northeast U.S. <> Triangle, Everywhere (Canada) and Everywhere (North America).

Passengers can also now choose to take advantage of Porter’s all-inclusive elevated economy experience with the PorterReserve Porter Pass. Along with PorterClassic inclusions like free beer and wine, no middle seats, plus fast and free WiFi on all Embraer E195-E2 routes, PorterReserve passengers enjoy priority check-in, ticketing flexibility and extra legroom seats. Premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also standard on longer routes.

Passengers can purchase 10, 20, 50 or 100 flight credits at once for a fixed price. Packages of 20 or more are transferable among individuals for ultimate flexibility.

A complete description of cities included with each Porter Pass and pricing is available at www.flyporter.com/book-travel/porter-pass. Learn more about VIPorter Avid Traveller benefits on the website: https://www.flyporter.com/en-ca/about-porter/viporter.