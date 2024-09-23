CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, will showcase its latest sustainable packaging solutions at FACHPACK 2024 from September 24-26 in Nuremberg, Germany. At stand 5-126, ProAmpac will present advanced offerings such as ProActive Recyclable® FibreSculpt, ProActive Intelligence® Moisture Protect MP-1000, and the ProActive Recyclable® RP-1050, alongside its RAP Packaging line of fiber-based food-to-go solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918028305/en/

FibreSculpt (Photo: Business Wire)

“We invite attendees to explore ProAmpac’s innovative solutions driving the fiberization of packaging,” said Alex Baumgartner, president of ProAmpac’s European division. “From our MP-1000 technology, which transforms moisture control in powdered beverages and nutraceuticals, to our fiber-based food-to-go packaging, these advancements meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance packaging.”

Fiberization and Innovation on Display

ProAmpac’s featured products:

ProActive Recyclable® FibreSculpt: This is a high-barrier, fiber-based solution for shallow-draw thermoforming tray applications. With over 90% fiber content and aligned with OPRL guidelines, FibreSculpt is kerbside recyclable in the UK and Ireland, offering brands a sustainable option without compromising on product protection.

ProActive Intelligence® MP-1000: MP-1000’s advanced moisture adsorbing technology eliminates the need for desiccant packets and is especially relevant in package formats where desiccants are impractical, like stick packs. Utilizing Aptar’s CSP Technologies’ 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ platform, this solution ensures optimal moisture control for applications such as powdered beverages, nutraceuticals, point-of-care diagnostics, live culture probiotics, and sensitive food products.

ProActive Recyclable® RP-1050: Initially launched in North America and now available in Europe, RP-1050 replaces traditional film overwrap with a kerbside recyclable, fiber-based alternative. This solution is ideal for bathroom tissue, paper towels, and feminine care products, providing excellent seal characteristics for high-speed form-fill-seal operations.

RAP Food To-Go Packaging

ProAmpac’s award-winning RAP Packaging food to-go packaging enhances freshness and presentation while offering recyclable, fibre-based options that support sustainability. The range of products includes the RAP Sandwich Wedge, HandRap, SoftPack, and the RAPTray™.

Visit stand 5-126 during FACHPACK 2024 to learn how ProAmpac can support your sustainability goals. For more information or to schedule a meeting, contact our marketing team at Marketing@Proampac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac