NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packaging accounts for nearly 40% of global plastic production, making it a prime target for environmentally conscious consumers, companies and regulators focused on reducing pollution. Today, RENW launches with a fully integrated, industrial hemp-based solution for brands seeking to minimize the use of fossil fuels and reduce deforestation with regenerative materials without compromising cost or performance.

By leveraging a combination of groundbreaking technologies inclusive of 75+ patents and 20 years of collective material science advancements, RENW aims to enable companies across diverse industries to achieve regulatory compliance, lower their environmental impact and meet shifting consumer demands.

The cornerstone of RENW’s innovation is utilizing a whole-plant solution made from industrial hemp with a proprietary sulfur-free technology which minimizes waste and results in lower CO2e emissions. RENW’s products are biodegradable, compostable and recyclable, offering brands an economically viable, environmentally friendly way to eliminate plastic and decrease dependency on tree-based materials in their supply chains.

RENW is committed to investing in rural communities by partnering with U.S. farmers to adopt industrial hemp as a rotational crop and building 10 fully integrated bioregional manufacturing facilities. Each is expected to create approximately 50 direct jobs, further contributing to economic revitalization.

“Our mission is to revolutionize the packaging industry by providing solutions that don’t force brands to choose between environmental responsibility and cost-effectiveness,” said Kimberly Kovacs, CEO of RENW and element6Dynamics. “We have seen a growing number of leading brands like Patagonia, Veuve Clicquot and VW embrace industrial hemp and RENW will help other companies follow that lead.”

element6 Dynamics joined forces with European packaging powerhouse PAPACKS® to form RENW to eliminate the use of plastic and reduce deforestation in products and packaging while developing the domestic market for industrial hemp.