Roemanu Appoints Charles Macintosh as Chief Operating Officer

Sep 24, 2024

Roemanu today announced the appointment of Charles (“Mac”) Macintosh as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Roemanu is the holding company for Toorak Capital Partners (“Toorak”), a leading capital provider to the residential real estate lending industry and Merchants Mortgage & Trust Corporation, LLC (“Merchants Mortgage”), an originator of residential transition and stabilized investor loans.

Macintosh will be a key part of the Roemanu Executive Committee, overseeing several key areas of the business from its headquarters in Tampa and offices in Summit, NJ. He will report to Roemanu CEO John Beacham, who also serves as CEO of Toorak.

“Mac has over 25 years of experience in fixed income, capital markets, and investment banking in the mortgage industry,” Beacham said. “His strong leadership skills and financial expertise will help us continue to bring Roemanu and its subsidiaries to the next level.”

Macintosh was most recently President of Finance of America Home Improvement. Previously, he served as Managing Director of FirstKey Holdings, Managing Director and Head of RMBS Trading at Raymond James, and Director and Head of RMBS Trading at Merrill Lynch.

“I look forward to working closely with John and the rest of the executive team at Roemanu, and leveraging its market-leading technologies to help advance its mission of addressing the housing shortage through the funding of business purpose residential mortgage loans,” Macintosh said.

About Roemanu

Roemanu is a holding company focused on originating and investing in business purpose mortgage loans across the U.S. and U.K. Roemanu is the parent company of Merchants Mortgage, an originator of residential transition and stabilized investor loans, and Toorak Capital, an integrated correspondent lending platform that funds business-purpose loans backed by residential, multifamily, and mixed-use properties. Roemanu was originally created as part of KKR’s 2022 acquisition of Merchants Mortgage. Learn more at www.roemanu.com.

About Toorak Capital Partners

Toorak Capital Partners (“Toorak”) is a tech-enabled investment manager of business-purpose mortgage loans backed by residential, multifamily, and mixed-use properties throughout the US and UK. Toorak sources loans through strategic partnerships with top loan originators including sister company Merchants Mortgage – responsible for over half of its 1-4 unit residential transition loan (RTL) volume – and also via direct origination including table funding.

With long-term capital commitments from credit funds and accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, Toorak has revolutionized the way private lenders of business purpose real estate loans access capital. Toorak was among the first to link small-balance commercial and residential originators with institutional capital, and recently closed the first-ever rated RTL securitization. Since inception, Toorak has provided more than $13 billion in capital and funded over 35,000 mortgage loans. Toorak-funded projects are expected to renovate, stabilize, or provide rental housing for over 50,000 families. More information is available at www.toorakcapital.com.

About Merchants Mortgage