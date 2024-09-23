MARTINEZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

GameDriver®, Inc., the leading automated testing solution for gaming, immersive, and spatial computing experiences, and Room 8 Group, a leading provider of game development services for the gaming industry, have today announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing video game visuals and performance.

The partnership combines Room 8 Group's extensive game development and testing expertise with GameDriver's cutting-edge automated testing solution. By integrating GameDriver’s solution into its service offerings, Room 8 Group will provide developers with a streamlined approach to create better-looking and better-performing games faster and more efficiently. As a result, this collaboration will enable developers to ensure their games run smoothly across multiple platforms while accelerating production timelines to meet the growing demands of the gaming industry.

"GameDriver is excited to partner with Room 8 Group to provide developers with a more comprehensive solution that enhances both the visual and technical quality of their games," said Robert Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO of GameDriver. "This partnership will streamline the game development process, leading to faster and more reliable game releases."

By incorporating GameDriver’s testing tools into its offerings, Room 8 Group strengthens its ability to seamlessly integrate with its partners’ development pipelines. With a focus on minimizing errors and enhancing production efficiency, this partnership with GameDriver will allow Room 8 Group to not only create visually stunning games, but also ensure that those games are rigorously tested for performance and functionality.

“We are thrilled to add GameDriver’s automated testing to our service portfolio,” said Anna Kozlova, CEO of Room 8 Group. “This collaboration allows us to support our partners in delivering top-quality games that are both visually impressive and technically sound.”

The combined expertise of Room 8 Group and GameDriver will empower game developers to accelerate their production timelines while maintaining the highest standards of quality. Furthermore, the partnership will help to directly address the creative and technical challenges developers face today by providing practical solutions to help them deliver exceptional games more efficiently.

GameDriver will be attending Unreal Fest in Seattle from September 30–October 3, 2024. With GameDriver’s solution specifically designed to enhance game development workflows, Unreal Fest attendees are invited to book a meeting with the GameDriver team on site to discover the full benefit of automated game testing. For more information on GameDriver, please visit https://gamedriver.io/.

About GameDriver®, Inc.

GameDriver, Inc. provides the industry's first patented out-of-the-box automated testing solution for applications built using Unity and Unreal Engine for gaming and immersive experiences. The GameDriver and XRDriver product lines are built on proven core technologies pioneered by the global video games industry to deliver unmatched automated testing capabilities. GameDriver’s offerings are used to enhance XR, immersive, and interactive experiences by companies from a range of industries, including Video Gaming, Aerospace & Defense, Life Sciences, Industrial, Energy, and Education. Find out more at https://gamedriver.io/.