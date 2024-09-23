San Antonio Water System Promotes, Adds to Legal Team

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) has promoted Edward Guzman to the position of Senior Vice President/Chief Legal and Ethics Officer and has added nationally acclaimed environmental attorney Karen Hansen to the San Antonio Water System executive management team as Vice President/Environmental Law and Regulatory Compliance. Both began their new roles September 16.

Hansen joins SAWS following many years in private practice with the premier national environmental law firm of Beveridge & Diamond headquartered in Washington, D.C. She has had a working relationship with SAWS since 2007, helping to steer the Environmental Protection Agency’s Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) consent decree negotiations that led to its successful implementation from 2013 to 2023. She has also assisted SAWS with many important permitting and compliance issues involving a wide array of SAWS operations.

Hansen has represented multiple communities and industries in wastewater permitting and drinking water compliance issues and will bring this unique experience to our organization as we move forward. She grew up in San Antonio, graduated from Trinity University, and earned her law degree at the University of Texas School of Law in Austin, Texas.

“I’m excited to join SAWS on a full-time basis and continue to assist the utility in navigating state and national environmental issues that may affect the daily service operations for our 2 million customers,” Hansen said. “SAWS has been recognized with a Leading Utility of the World designation and it’s an honor to be a part of such a professional organization.”

Guzman joined SAWS in 2020 as Senior Corporate Counsel providing legal support for environmental and regulatory issues. He was promoted to Vice President/Environmental Law and Regulatory Compliance in 2023, and in that role provided support to multiple departments within the organization associated with the completion of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Consent Decree; issues related to Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (wastewater) and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (stormwater) permits; permitting and compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and EPA rules and regulations, and enforcement of City Code Chapter 34 provisions for wells, impervious cover, industrial waste, and backflow. His experience will be critical as the utilities tackle upcoming water/environmental issues such as Lead and Copper and PFAS (forever chemicals).

Prior to joining SAWS, Guzman held significant roles as Deputy City Attorney with the San Antonio City Attorney’s Office overseeing the Regulatory Division. Prior to that, he was in private practice in San Antonio and Houston. He began his legal career with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office as a second chair felony prosecutor. He received his undergraduate degree from St. Mary’s University in 1991, and his juris doctorate from the University of Texas School of Law in 1994.

SAWS provides water and wastewater services to more than 2 million customers in the San Antonio region and continues to set the standard for service and water conservation within our industry. SAWS is the national leader in water innovation with the largest direct recycled water system in the country, a state-of-the-art inland desalination plant, and the largest groundwater-based Aquifer Storage & Recovery facility in the nation. Visitwww.saws.org.