The Benefits Administration industry is in a challenging place, but opportunity lies ahead.

Small and mid-sized business entrepreneurs and investors are experiencing growth headwinds. Amidst rising costs, regulatory complexity, increasing employee expectations, economic uncertainty, and technological advancements, administrators are stretched thin before taking on growth, innovation, and scaling for the future. There are significant opportunities for businesses that can successfully navigate the landscape.

The Shore perspective.

Shore has a firsthand look at the impact, with approximately 50 portfolio companies, 40k employee lives, and 80k covered lives. Approximately 30 Shore companies are using self-funded benefits today.

For investors, a combination of macroeconomic factors including inflation, rising interest rates, and a recession make it tougher to predict market trends and make good deals. For entrepreneurs, the ever-shifting healthcare landscape adds day-to-day and complexity to growing a business. Amidst this environment, Shore Capital Partners Benefits Administration team and portfolio companies have executed 6 platform investments, 12 add-on acquisitions, achieved strong organic growth, and delivered results for founders, investors, and management teams.

Shore’s strong results are a combination of its value creation playbook, independent board network, and industry-specific strategy, led by Ryan Kelley, Co-Founder and Partner. Ryan has chaired 11 companies, including Shore’s current investments in Point C, Evolution Risk Partners, and Reliant Health Partners, and recently recorded a podcast titled: Sculpting Success in the Microcap Space: The ‘Why’ Behind Shore Capital. The full episode is available here.

Ryan notes that “we often tell founders that they've forgotten more about their business than we'll ever know, but for a financial partner coming in, we've done a lot of homework and we're pretty in tune to the market and what the opportunity is for that company.” Additionally noting, “we have a repeatable 360° process” that focuses on: growth and partnerships, operations and infrastructure, client relationships and solutions, balancing performance and trust, and continuous improvement.