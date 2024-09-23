TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) is one of five organizations honored as team recipients of the 2024 Alouette Award for the BRITE-Constellation space astronomy mission. SFL, now a four-time Alouette winner, designed and developed the six BRITE nanosatellites launched in 2013 and 2014.

The CASI Alouette Award presentations were made at the 2024 Gala Dinner: (L to R) Dr. Philip Ferguson of CASI, Mr. Doug Sinclair of Sinclair Interplanetary, Dr. Jean-Claude Piedboeuf of Canadian Space Agency, Dr. Robert E. Zee of Space Flight Laboratory (SFL), and Mr. Geoffrey Languedoc of CASI. [Photo credit: Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute]

The Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute (CASI) bestows the Alouette Award annually to recognize an outstanding contribution to advancement of Canadian space technology, application, science or engineering.

Dr. Robert E. Zee, SFL Founder and Director, who accepted the award on behalf of his organization, said, “A discovery-rich mission like the BRITE-Constellation would not have been possible without the confluence of great science, engineering innovation, and creative funding under leadership of the remarkable BRITE team.”

In addition to SFL, the 2024 Alouette Award recipients include –

Canadian Space Agency, Dr. Jean-Claude Piedboeuf

Canadian BRITE Science Team, Dr. Slavek Rucinski

Ceravolo Optical Systems, Peter Ceravolo

Sinclair Interplanetary, Doug Sinclair

BRITE, which stands for BRIght Target Explorer, is considered a success for achievements both in astronomical research and microspace technology. Funded jointly by Canada, Austria, and Poland, the goal of the BRITE mission – the world’s first space astronomy constellation – was to observe our galaxy’s brightest variable stars using space telescopes onboard the six 20x20x20-cm nanosatellites.

A primary challenge was for the 7-kg nanosatellites to maintain attitude control to keep the low-inertia spacecraft stable in orbit to precisely point their telescopes at the target stars for long periods. The BRITE satellites exceeded expectations and achieved pointing stability better than 12 arcseconds using small satellite attitude control technology developed and refined by SFL.

The other major accomplishment of the BRITE-Constellation was its longevity in making space astronomy observations. Three of the six SFL-built satellites operated for 10 years, far exceeding their two-year design lives. This enabled the mission to collect more than 1,600 photometric time series during more than 70 observation campaigns, each lasting months at a time.

Details of the BRITE-Constellation can be found at this link: https://www.utias-sfl.net/sfl-celebrates-10th-anniversary-of-two-operational-brite-space-astronomy-nanosatellites/

SFL has been previously recognized by CASI with Alouette Awards for the 2003 MOST space astronomy microsatellite, 2008 CanX-2 technology nanosatellite, and the 2014 CanX-4/-5 formation flying mission. (Full mission details at https://www.utias-sfl.net/missions/ )

Established in 1998, SFL has developed 79 operationally successful smaller satellite missions totaling more than 325 cumulative years of unparalleled success in orbit. Another 30 missions are now under development by SFL, which offers a complete suite of nano-, micro- and small satellites – including high-performance, low-cost CubeSats – that satisfy the needs of a broad range of mission types from 3 to 500 kilograms. For a comprehensive list of SFL high-performance satellite platforms, please visit https://www.utias-sfl.net/satellite-platforms/overview/.

