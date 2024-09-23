Squishmallows x Crocs Footwear & Accessories Available Now!

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Squishmallows fans can now slip into the world’s most iconic 13-hole footwear! Jazwares, one of the world’s leading toy companies, and Crocs, a global leader in innovative casual footwear, are partnering to bring everyone’s favorite ultra-soft plush, Squishmallows, a full line of unique Crocs™ shoes and Jibbitz™ charms. Combining Squishmallows colorful personality with cute and comfy styling, the collection features three vibrant designs available now at your favorite Crocs retailer and online on Crocs.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923787829/en/

Squishmallows x Crocs (Photo: Business Wire)

The limited-edition collection includes the Caedia Classic Clog, the Cam Cozzzy Sandal, and the Squishmallows Multi Clog available in full family sizing along with an exclusive Jibbitz™ charm 5-pack inspired by Squishmallows ultra-soft texture and signature style.

“This new collaboration with Crocs is such an exciting way for fans to step into style and show off their love of Squishmallows at the same time. This truly diversifies and elevates our offering for the brand to a new level that will connect with consumers of all ages,” said Gerhard Runken, Executive Vice President of Brand & Marketing, Jazwares.

Matias Infante, Crocs’ Vice President of Global Marketing, added, “This partnership brings together two iconic brands that are passionate about celebrating the spirit of fandom. Like Crocs, Squishmallows has become a beloved staple for those seeking style and comfort. We can’t wait for our fans to experience the ultimate in cozy comfort with this exciting new collection.”

ABOUT JAZWARES

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows™, Pokémon™, Hello Kitty™, Star Wars™, Disney™, BumBumz™, and Adopt Me™. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT SQUISHMALLOWS

Squishmallows debuted in 2017 and has since evolved into a lovable lifestyle brand for fans of all ages. Recent achievements have included 10 Toy of the Year Awards, partnerships with major corporations (H&M, Puma, McDonald’s), and continued fan engagement at events like VidCon Anaheim, San Diego Comic Con, and the Squish Bus Tour that swept the nation in 2023. With line extensions into apparel and pet products, collaborations with studios like Netflix and Warner Bros., and our global licensing program featuring 90+ partners, Squishmallows looks forward to continuing to expand the Squad, one Squish at a time.

ABOUT CROCS, INC.