The 9 th St. Jude Spirit of the Dream gala presented by W&T Contracting Corporation took place this weekend at The Guest House at Graceland. This annual event celebrates the achievements of African Americans who have made significant contributions to Memphis and beyond while embodying the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ®. The event raised more than $255,000.

St. Jude Legacy award recipient A C Wharton, Jr. with Kera Wright, Chief Financial Officer for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guests were entertained with a musical selection from Wendy Moten, showcasing her powerful, genre-building vocals. With a career spanning three decades, the Season 21 runner-up on The Voice sang about not giving up. St. Jude patient Sabrina spoke about how St. Jude has helped her on her journey by reciting poetry for the audience.

This September, communities nationwide are uniting to recognize both Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. In a keynote address, Kera Wright, the Chief Financial Officer for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, thanked honorees and spoke about the impact of their support in a month that holds extra meaning for St. Jude patients and families:

“The changemakers being honored are all dreamers. Through their unwavering social, community and humanitarian impact, these dreamers remind us all that if you dare to dream then you can dare to hope,” said Wright. “Through their tireless work supporting the children of St. Jude, our award recipients, alongside supporters everywhere, are helping advance research and treatment not only for pediatric cancer but for life-threatening diseases such as sickle cell disease.”

This year’s recipients reflected on their charitable work and connections to St. Jude:

Legacy Award: A C Wharton, Jr.

The Legacy Award recognizes the work of a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or ALSAC team member demonstrating exemplary commitment to the legacy of St. Jude by encompassing the true spirit of caring for people.

“I’m extremely humbled to receive this recognition from an organization that I love and respect so much. Service has always been important to me and I feel it’s my duty to give back to my community.” - Wharton

Wharton is the executive director of development at ALSAC. Prior to joining ALSAC, he served as the Mayor of Memphis. He has contributed to the mission of St. Jude by cultivating relationships with groups and organizations such as Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Jack & Jill of America, The Links, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the National Medical Association.

Spirit of the Dream Awards:Carolyn Chism Hardy and Peter Woods

Honors a person or institution embodying the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its founder Danny Thomas.

“As a native Memphian, I’m extremely honored to receive this award. St. Jude is very dear to my heart and I’m passionate about any work that makes cures possible for kids with cancer and sickle cell,” said Hardy. Hardy’s storied career includes starting Hardy Bottling, the largest African American contract packer in the U.S., and Henderson Transloading Services, servicing the largest grain companies and commodity traders in the U.S, and currently serving as CEO of Chism Hardy Investments, LLC focusing on retail brand development and real estate development. She is also a published author of three books who shares her insights with her fellow members of the African American Engagement Council of ALSAC.