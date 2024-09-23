LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer ® Lenses (EVO ICL TM ) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, is proud to announce the expansion and new location of the STAAR Surgical Experience Center. Located at STAAR’s headquarters in Lake Forest, California, near John Wayne Airport (SNA), the center serves as a dynamic hub for comprehensive, hands-on training and education in lens-based vision correction.

The new Experience Center is a critical addition to customer training, education and support as the demand for EVO ICL continues to surge among surgeons and refractive practices, driven by the escalating global myopia epidemic. The prevalence of myopia in Americans is 42% 3, having doubled over the past three decades 3, while laser refractive procedure volume is declining. EVO ICL is rapidly disrupting the refractive market. STAAR Surgical is on track to sell more ICLs between 2024 and 2026 than in the first 25 years of ICL sales combined, reflecting the transformative impact of this technology following FDA approval and market launch.

“We are thrilled to open our expanded Experience Center, offering cutting-edge resources and training for ophthalmic professionals,” said Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. “The center reflects our commitment to supporting the growing demand for EVO ICL and advancing its global adoption.”

The Experience Center elevates the standard of care by equipping healthcare practitioners—MDs, ODs, and support staff—with the tools and knowledge to optimize EVO ICL patient outcomes. It offers advanced visualization and communication technology for both in-person and virtual training. Highlights include:

Immersive wet lab training stations for up to 24 practitioners, with seating for 59 in lectures

Stella™, STAAR’s latest innovation in ordering, streamlines and enhances the EVO ICL planning and ordering process

Advanced diagnostic technology demonstrations, including the OCULUS Pentacam® AXL Wave, IOLMaster 700 and CIRRUS 6000

120-inch 4K video array for video conferencing and streaming of remote live surgery to enhance training

The center will officially open on September 26 with a grand opening event attended by local ophthalmic surgeons and staff, EVO patients, and STAAR management and clinical staff, including Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical, Warren Foust, COO of STAAR Surgical, and Dr. Scott Barnes, STAAR’s Chief Medical Officer.

STAAR Surgical offers a comprehensive range of professional education programs to support ophthalmic professionals at every stage with EVO ICL. From onboarding to advanced practice, STAAR provides certification through digital training, wet labs, peer mentorship, and proctorship. STAAR also hosts live webinars, an annual surgeon summit and offers on-demand resources via STAAR University for ongoing support tailored to both MDs and ODs.

For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact Jaimie Morgan, STAAR Surgical, Senior Director of Strategic and Professional Education, at (714) 353-6942.

For more information about EVO Implantable Collamer ® Lenses, visit https://evoicl.com. Connect with us on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or “ICL,” which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 3,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA, and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.

Important Safety Information

The EVO Visian ICL lens is intended to correct/reduce nearsightedness between -3.0 D up to -20.0 D and treat astigmatism from 1.0 D to 4.0 D. If you have nearsightedness within these ranges, EVO Visian ICL surgery may improve your distance vision without eyeglasses or contact lenses. Because the EVO Visian ICL corrects for distance vision, it does not eliminate the need for reading glasses, you may require them at some point, even if you have never worn them before. Since the implantation of the EVO Visian ICL is a surgical procedure, before considering EVO Visian ICL surgery you should have a complete eye examination and talk with your eye care professional about EVO Visian ICL surgery, especially the potential benefits, risks, and complications. You should discuss the time needed for healing after surgery. Complications, although rare, may include the need for additional surgical procedures, inflammation, loss of cells from the back surface of the cornea, increase in eye pressure, and cataracts. You should NOT have EVO Visian ICL surgery if your doctor determines that 1) the shape of your eye is not appropriate, 2) you do not meet the minimum endothelial cell density for your age at the time of implantation, 3) you have moderate to severe glaucoma, 4) your vision is not stable; or 5) if you are pregnant or nursing.

For additional information with potential benefits, risks and complications please visit DiscoverICL.com.