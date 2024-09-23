AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

In an era dominated by digital communications, the act of sending mail might seem like a relic of the past. However, a new survey commissioned by Stamps.com, a leading provider of postage and shipping solutions from Auctane, reveals that mail is far from obsolete. From personal letters to essential business documents, consumers and companies alike are still mailing, driven by a desire for personal connection and reliable communication.

The study, which surveyed a diverse range of consumers in the U.S., found that nearly two-thirds (65%) still send letters and packages monthly. Even more surprisingly, younger generations are also active mailers, with nearly half (48%) of Gen Z mailing 1-2 times a month.

"Our research shows that mail is still incredibly relevant today,” said Nick Spitzman, General Manager of Stamps.com. “This is because of the unique value it provides - the personal touch, the reliability, the importance. People rely on mail for those important moments and essential communications that deserve more than a digital message."

The study highlighted key reasons why mail remains relevant to consumers:

Personal Touch: 37% of respondents cited personal touch as their favorite aspect of mail, highlighting the emotional connection that comes with receiving a handwritten letter or personalized package. Notably, Gen X (41%) values this aspect of mailing the most, while Gen Z (32%) prioritizes it nearly as much as reliability.

Reliability: In an age of data breaches and online scams, 31% of respondents valued the security and trustworthiness of physical mail for sending important documents and sensitive information. This preference was most pronounced among older generations, with 40% of Baby Boomers citing tracking as a top priority.

Stamps.com’s research also underscores that mail is not just reserved for communications between individuals; it still plays a critical role in today’s business landscape. 34% of surveyed Americans rely on mail for both personal and professional purposes. Moreover, the research found that businesses are actively driving mail volume, with 36% of these respondents mailing weekly. This emphasizes the need for efficient and reliable solutions for businesses that run on mail, like law, healthcare, and other industries where secure and efficient communication is critical to success.

The Future of Mail:

While the research reaffirms the enduring value that people and businesses find in mail, it also highlights areas where the experience could be enhanced. Overall, 43% of respondents mentioned high costs as their top frustration, while 30% pointed to the time-consuming nature of mailing. The time it takes to mail items – like waiting in line or dropping off parcels – was a specific drawback among younger generations. 44% of Gen Z respondents identified this as their biggest frustration with mailing, while those aged 55+ are more likely to cite high postage costs (47%) as their primary concern. "The research also highlights areas where we can evolve mailing and shipping practices,” Spitzman continued. “We see a clear need to leverage technology to address pain points like cost and efficiency across all generations. That’s why we're dedicated to developing solutions that make mailing and shipping faster, more affordable, and ultimately more convenient for everyone."

To read the full survey and how Stamps.com can help you with your mailing and shipping needs, click here.

Survey Methodology

The research was conducted by Stamps.com via research platform Attest. Stamps.com surveyed 500 U.S. consumers in July 2024 to understand their mailing habits and preferences.