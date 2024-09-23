StandardAero Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

StandardAero, Inc. (“StandardAero”) announced today that it has launched its proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The proposed offering consists of 46,500,000 shares of common stock. The price range for the initial public offering is currently estimated to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Certain affiliates of The Carlyle Group Inc. and GIC Private Limited intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,975,000 additional shares of common stock from them at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. StandardAero has applied to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SARO”.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order), BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Carlyle, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Societe Generale and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as joint book-running managers, and Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Macquarie Capital, Santander, AmeriVet Securities, Inc. and Drexel Hamilton, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, or by calling (212) 834-4533 and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2 nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been publicly filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is owned by global investment firm Carlyle.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause StandardAero’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, StandardAero assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.