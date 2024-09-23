Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Stova Launches Powerful and Scalable Exhibitor Management Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Stova, a leading event management technology platform, today announced the launch of its powerful and scalable Exhibitor Resource Center (ERC). Stova’s ERC is a new offering that connects fragmented workflows and data across exhibitors and sponsors with actionable insights that allow brands to execute events with ease and to maximize ROI. With ERC, event management teams can access a full view of exhibitors and sponsors at a glance including tasks, resources, and critical data like registrations, upgrades and more.

ERC addresses gaps that planners face today when managing exhibitors and sponsorships with a comprehensive set of features including:

  • Seamless task management – Task management and status tracking at the fingertips.
  • Frictionless sponsorship management – Ability for exhibitors to directly manage and upgrade sponsorships.
  • Powerful integrations – Single sign-on access; seamless integrations with other tools and systems.
  • Actionable insights – Powerful reporting and analytics tools to deliver insights.

"ERC is the latest example of Stova’s commitment to delivering powerful software solutions to help enable exceptional experiences for the event industry," said Kirk Ziehm, CEO of Stova. "Our position as a leader in event management technology is built on our ability to understand the needs of organizers, exhibitors, and attendees, and our dedication to continuously elevate our solutions to boost attendee engagement and maximize ROI.”

For more information about Stova’s Exhibitor Resource Center or our end-to-end event technology solutions, please visit us at www.stova.io.

About Stova Stova is the definitive event technology ecosystem with end-to-end solutions designed to deliver for any event no matter the size or complexity. Stova offers event organizers a complete full-service event management solution. For more information visit www.stova.io.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919192842/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: Anush Alexander

Chief Marketing Officer, Stova

anush.alexander@stova.io

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Stova

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 08:28 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 08:28 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919192842/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy