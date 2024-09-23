Stova Launches Powerful and Scalable Exhibitor Management Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Stova, a leading event management technology platform, today announced the launch of its powerful and scalable Exhibitor Resource Center (ERC). Stova’s ERC is a new offering that connects fragmented workflows and data across exhibitors and sponsors with actionable insights that allow brands to execute events with ease and to maximize ROI. With ERC, event management teams can access a full view of exhibitors and sponsors at a glance including tasks, resources, and critical data like registrations, upgrades and more.

ERC addresses gaps that planners face today when managing exhibitors and sponsorships with a comprehensive set of features including:

Seamless task management – Task management and status tracking at the fingertips.

Frictionless sponsorship management – Ability for exhibitors to directly manage and upgrade sponsorships.

Powerful integrations – Single sign-on access; seamless integrations with other tools and systems.

Actionable insights – Powerful reporting and analytics tools to deliver insights.

"ERC is the latest example of Stova’s commitment to delivering powerful software solutions to help enable exceptional experiences for the event industry," said Kirk Ziehm, CEO of Stova. "Our position as a leader in event management technology is built on our ability to understand the needs of organizers, exhibitors, and attendees, and our dedication to continuously elevate our solutions to boost attendee engagement and maximize ROI.”

