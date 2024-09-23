NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Cannabis processing technology specialist Cannatrol today announced new research findings from third-party studies assessing how post-harvest drying methods affect the overall quality of cannabis flower. The studies on terpene retention and trichome coloration, conducted independently by the Cannabis Research Coalition (CRC), compared different drying methodologies and equipment, with a shared goal of expanding knowledge about the changes that occur within cannabis based on environmental factors.

In combination, these studies demonstrate how swings in vapor pressure within a post-harvest environment have a direct impact on the trichome integrity of a plant—which is crucial in terpene retention. When cannabis flower is dried and cured in an environment that has stable vapor pressure, the final product retains more terpenes due to fewer ruptured trichomes. The CRC analysis found Cannatrol’s system delivered on average 16% higher terpene retention and better trichome integrity.

“There are plenty of legacy cultivators growing good flower, but the key is to educate the community about the true science behind the cannabis post-harvest process,” said David Sandelman, CTO and Co-Founder of Cannatrol. “The science proves that maintaining vapor pressure levels keeps trichomes intact and delivers higher terpene retention with every harvest. By using these new methods in post-harvest, cultivators can consistently create more smokable cannabis that is superior in flavor, appearance and effect.”

With Cannatrol’s all-in-one process and ability to maintain stable vapor pressure, the environment stays consistent and repeatable throughout the drying, curing and storage phases regardless of season, climate or geographic location.

“Years of prohibition limited research into this plant, causing the cannabis industry to be fraught with tactics that have no scientific backing,” said Dr. Allison Justice, CEO of the CRC. “Cannatrol's dedication to cannabis science benefits customers and the entire industry by advancing our understanding of how cannabis functions. The CRC and the industry as a whole thank Cannatrol for its efforts in progressing the exploration of this remarkable plant.”

To learn more about Cannatrol and the Vaportrol® Technology, please visit cannatrols.com.

About Cannatrol

Cannatrol supports commercial cannabis cultivation by streamlining and tightly controlling the critical drying, curing processes as well as post-harvest storage. With patented Vaportrol® Technology, the system controls water loss by regulating the vapor pressure and ensures the correct final water activity, critical for terpene preservation, maximized potency, increased yield and premium quality. Cannatrol’s environmental control solution ensures consistent results for every climate and geography, taking the guesswork and the risk out of seasonal humidity and temperature swings. No other post-harvest solution offers this unique and advanced technology. Learn more at cannatrols.com.

About the Cannabis Research Coalition

Founded by Dr. Allison Justice, The Cannabis Research Coalition (CRC) partners with academia and cannabis industry stakeholders to advance the exploration of the cannabis plant. Their mission is to implement science-based research to develop sustainable, efficient, and profitable cultivation techniques.