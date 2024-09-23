DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leader in personal and professional development for nearly 130 years, proudly announces the launch of SUCCESS+™, an all-inclusive subscription model built on DISC, powered by AI, and designed to equip members with real-world tools and training.

“SUCCESS+ is perfect for those ready to move from inspiration to action. Our goal is to provide you with the tools, support, and community you need to succeed in all areas of your lives,” says Amy Somerville, CEO of SUCCESS® Enterprises.

SUCCESS+ offers two subscription packages designed to meet the unique needs of the modern entrepreneur.

SUCCESS+ Collective: Ideal for busy entrepreneurs and professionals who prefer to learn at their own pace. This subscription includes:

An on-demand training library with 80+ hours of curated content

Digital subscriptions to SUCCESS® and SUCCESS+ magazines

One-on-one coaching using Jim Rohn's timeless wisdom, powered by AI

The SUCCESS+ app to sustain your momentum anytime, anywhere

And so much more!

SUCCESS+ Insider: Ideal for entrepreneurs and professionals seeking extra structure and accountability, offering all the benefits of SUCCESS+ Collective, plus: