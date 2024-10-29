SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP encourages investors in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) who suffered losses from purchasing Super Micro securities between February 2, 2021 and August 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), to contact us immediately regarding a pending securities class action against Super Micro. The deadline to apply to be lead plaintiff is October 29, 2024.

Class Period: February 2, 2021 and August 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 29, 2024

Super Micro develops, manufactures, and sells server and storage systems for various markets, including data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, telecommunications networks, and edge computing.

The action alleges that during the Class Period, Super Micro misrepresented and failed to disclose materially adverse facts, including that Super Micro: (i) has engaged in a variety of improper accounting and sales practices; (ii) has engaged in a number of undisclosed related-party transactions with companies owned and/or controlled by the CEO’s family members; and (iii) has evaded U.S. export controls, resulting in the illegal shipment of a significant amount of products to Russia.

On August 27, 2024, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) released a report based on extensive research of public and nonpublic sources revealing that Super Micro has engaged in a dubious accounting and sales practices, just years after the SEC fined it $17.5 million for similar misconduct. Super Micro has continued to engage in improper revenue recognition, recognition of incomplete sales, and circumvention of internal accounting controls. Relatedly, the Hindenburg report revealed the extent of known relationships with certain related-party suppliers as well as previously undisclosed relationships, all with entities controlled by the brothers of Super Micro CEO Charles Liang. In addition, according to the Hindenburg report, Super Micro was apparently shipping products to Russia in violation of U.S. sanctions and export control regulations. On this news, the price of Super Micro stock declined by $14.87 per share, or 2.6%, to close at $547.64 per share on August 27, 2024.

The next day, on August 28, 2024, the Company filed a Form 8-K stating that it was unable to timely file its annual report and that additional time was needed for management to complete its assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of Super Micro’s internal controls over financial reporting as of June 30, 2024. Analysts immediately attributed the Company’s statement and delay in filing its annual report to the revelations in the Hindenburg report. On this news, the price of Super Micro stock declined by $104.35 per share, or 19.05%, to close at $443.29 per share on August 28, 2024.

