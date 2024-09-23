Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

Tallgrass Announces Open Season for the Pony Express Crude Oil Pipeline

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC ("Pony Express"), operated by Tallgrass, announced a new binding open season for shipper acreage dedications for crude oil transportation from Pony Express' Carpenter origin in exchange for incentive tariff rates. This open season will run for 30 days, commencing on Sep. 20, 2024.

Prospective shippers may review details of the open season after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester at Matt.Hester@Tallgrass.com.

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading energy infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel homes and businesses and enable our nation’s quality of life. Across the broader U.S., Tallgrass has more than 1,200 team members who operate over 10,000 miles of infrastructure that stretches from Ohio to Oregon and North Dakota down to South Texas. Learn more at Tallgrass.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this news release contain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include the length of the open season. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Tallgrass, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports and financial statements made available by Tallgrass. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Tallgrass does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920860692/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact

Rachel Carmichael

(720) 814-2851

Media.Affairs@Tallgrass.com

KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY UTILITIES OIL/GAS

SOURCE: Tallgrass

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/20/2024 12:35 PM/DISC: 09/20/2024 12:36 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920860692/en

